Growler USA Announces New Menu, Focus on Inspired Eats

DENVER, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known to loyal customers for its expansive and rotating craft beer menu, Growler USA announced today its new menu launch, with a focus on inspired eats to pair with its famous drink selections. The Colorado-based brand is complementing the new food focus with its updated tagline, 'Growler USA, Kitchen & Taphouse.'

With the launch of the new menu, guests will be able to enjoy flavorful dishes with upscale twists on traditional pub fare.

Constantly innovating and remaining abreast to today's up-and-coming food trends, the new items will reflect updated brand favorites as well as new additions aimed to expand to new taste buds. Some all-stars include:

Zippin' Brussels Sprouts: Crispy fried Brussels Sprouts tossed with lemon vinaigrette and finished with bacon and cotija cheese.

Crispy fried Brussels Sprouts tossed with lemon vinaigrette and finished with bacon and cotija cheese. Fried Chicken + French Toast: Growler's twist on a Southern staple, served with a sunny-side egg, honey butter and syrup.

Growler's twist on a Southern staple, served with a sunny-side egg, honey butter and syrup. Growler Nachos: Daily made corn tortilla chips smothered with mozzarella, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, taco sauce, crema, and topped with guacamole, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Daily made corn tortilla chips smothered with mozzarella, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, taco sauce, crema, and topped with guacamole, cotija cheese and cilantro. Hot Chip Burger : Jalapeño coins baked in a Parmesan crisp with our kickin' aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion.

"When going out for great food, your first thought isn't always to head out to a pub. With this new menu launch, Growler USA wanted to change that conception for craft drink lovers," said John Kutac, President of Growler USA. "Our new menu allows guests to enjoy a complete craft experience – with not only local beer and drink selections, but an expansive, chef-driven menu that focuses on quality, flavorful dishes. We want each guest who walks through Growler's doors to have an amazing experience, utilizing our expert staff to create delicious meal and drink pairing options."

The new menu creation was led by Chef Devon Hill. Starting as a line cook and working her way up through various restaurants, Hill now serves as the Corporate Chef at Growler USA, and oversees food training for new locations, vendor relations, and new menu item ideation and implementation.

"Our new menu is unlike anything else you'll see in the craft beer scene," says Hill. "Each item was designed to be unique, to be colorful, and to excite your palate. Growler fans both loyal and new will find something for everyone each time they visit, including kid-friendly options and vegetarian dishes."

Growler USA is dedicated to offering only 100 percent American-made craft beverages and a food menu designed and engineered to celebrate the flavors of each drink. The brand has 26 locations across the country, each offering a variety of regional and nationally recognized beverages. Growler USA remains True to the Brew™ with up to 100 taps of craft beer, hard cider, draught wine, and hand-crafted non-alcoholic beverages such as root beer and kombucha tea.

About Growler USA

Growler USA® Kitchen & Taphouse launched in 2014 as a neighborhood gathering place dedicated to offering only American-made craft beverages and an Inspired Eats menu specially designed by chefs to celebrate the unique flavors of each drink. With up to 100 taps of craft beer, hard cider, wine, and kombucha tea, along with a flavorful menu made up of burgers, salads, entrees and more, Growler USA invites guests to enjoy a craft experience suiting each guests' unique palate. For more information, visit GrowlerUSA.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit GrowlerUSAFranchise.com

