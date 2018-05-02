Gregory White PR Announces Rebranding to Gregory + Vine as Agency Expands Global Branding and Communications Services

New identity is inspired by roots in the wine sector, and increasing reach in craft spirits, hospitality and destination marketing

NEW YORK and KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle and hospitality agency Gregory White PR has changed their name and brand identity to Gregory + Vine, as part of a new strategic initiative which recognizes the company's expansive global reach in branding and communications services across categories and scope.

"Our foundations are firmly rooted in PR, but over the past 10 years our scope has increased dramatically," said Helen Gregory, Founder and President. "We're as committed as ever to public relations, but communications in our age requires an integrated approach. Our brand campaigns span PR, digital, events, sponsorships, direct-to-consumer promotion, research, and more. Our company identity wasn't living up to the work we do every day."

The name Gregory + Vine recognizes the agency's 20+ year history in fine wines, and also plays upon the themes of growth and change. The agency will continue to operate out of New York City, and recently added an office in Kansas City, Missouri to support expansion in the heartland region with additional agency associates based in Madrid, Chicago and San Francisco. As part of the rebranding Gregory + Vine will also launch VINE+, a lifestyle and communications portal that showcases some of the extraordinary people, places and charities that inspire the agency workplace and culture.

"We got our start in wine, but the vine has grown since 2001," explains Gregory. "We represent wine, beer, spirits, water and hospitality companies; Chefs and lifestyle influencers; and travel and design brands. Vines climb and trail. They hold fast and endure, and require training to thrive. We want to manage growth and follow the natural course that digital, experiential marketing, and influencer strategies now afford strong communications agencies. This is also our opportunity to give back through a new venture we call VINE+: to our clients by surpassing expectations, to our team as friends and colleagues, and to our communities."

The management team is headed by newly appointed Managing Director Trish Heywood DWS in New York, and Gregory, who divides her time between offices in New York and the Midwest. Director Natasja Mallory oversees European clients and agency mentorship based in Madrid and the U.S. Known for their expertise in many countries, the agency team speaks French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and German, shaped by a profound passion for travel and cultural immersion.

Highlights of the past year of agency life include new product launches for innovative craft spirit, wine and beer clients; strategic planning and execution of the first Global Garnacha Summit in Napa Valley; the opening of a new luxury cocktail bar in Kansas City; and hosting lifestyle media and trade influencers on trips to destination clients in Argentina, Spain, France and Italy. Select clients include D.O.P. Cariñena, the region of Rías Baixas, Ça Va Champagne Bar, George Remus Bourbon, J. Rieger & Co., TILL Vodka, Domaines Paul Mas, The Monarch Cocktail Bar, Founders Brewing Co., Yarden Wines of Israel, and the Ruca Malen and Nieto Senetiner wineries in Argentina.

