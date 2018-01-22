greenONE Holdings, Inc. signs Haralambos Beverage Co. to deliver The Next Generation Water to Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, Kern, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo Counties

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- greenONE Holdings, Inc., a Las Vegas based company, and Haralambos Beverage Co. have joined forces to deliver greenONE's proprietary idrink™ Nano Nutrient water to marketplaces in L.A. and surrounding counties.

Haralambos Beverage Company is a full-service beverage company. Since 1933, HBC has been a marketing and industry leader, serving over 10,000 retail and customer accounts throughout Southern California.

"Haralambos Beverage Company is a proven leader in the beverage industry for over 80 years," commented greenONE Holdings, Inc. Founder and CEO Neil Fineman. "It feels apropos to partner with a beverage company that has been successful for generations, to take idrink "The Next Generation Water" to marketplaces and convenience stores throughout Southern California. We look forward to working with Haralambos Beverage Co. for generations to come."

greenONE Holdings, Inc the creators of idrink, is a Nano nutrient company that developed the world's first multivitamin water utilizing nanotechnology. idrink is specifically formulated by a team of doctors and scientists who formulated the Nano Nutrients in idrink so that nutrients are rapidly absorbed and are bioavailable to "go to work." greenONE is a "green company" utilizing natural plant based vitamins, with zero taste, zero fillers; and, only produces products that are GMO and BPA free. greenONE Holdings is based out of Las Vegas, NV; Nevada Beverage (Budweiser) is its distributor. For more information visit www.idrinkbeverages.com

