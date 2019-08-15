Green Peak Innovations and Short's Brewing Partner To Produce Line Of Cannabis Edibles And Infused Beverages

Exclusive arrangement covers a myriad of marijuana-infused products



DETROIT, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Green Peak Innovations (GPI) CEO Jeff Radway announced that the Michigan medical cannabis leader has agreed to exclusively license the popular Short's Brewery brand to produce a line of edibles and infused beverages.

"Our partnership with Short's involves creating marijuana-infused products that mimic the taste of the popular Short's beers for people who enjoy them but without the alcohol," said Radway. "Some of our first products will include Soft Parade-flavored gummies and vape pens that taste like Huma Lupa Licious."

Radway shared that the two Michigan companies will also have a joint venture in the infused beverage category. Short's is developing a line of beverages including cold brew coffee, sparkling waters, "mocktail" tonics, teas, lemonades, and more. Michigan law currently prohibits adding THC to alcoholic products.

"Consumers will be able to relax and socialize with this new generation of lighter Short's beverages and enjoy a new kind of cannabis journey," said Radway.

"THC and cannabis products have been part of our innovation development discussions for years," said Joe Short, president and visionary, Short's Brewing Company. "We're S"toked" to be working with the team at Green Peak so we can bring some of our next level products and concepts to the market."

When the laws allows, the Lansing-based cannabis company and the Bellaire-based brewer will work together to also infuse existing Short's beer with CBD and/or THC. The licensing agreement between the two companies broadly allows GPI to use Short's brand and beer formulations to make any type of cannabis-infused product.

The first edible GPI and Short's products are expected to debut by the end of the year, with infused beverages following shortly after.

ABOUT GREEN PEAK INNOVATIONS

Michigan's premium medical cannabis company, Green Peak Innovations, uses nature, science and agricultural best practices to raise cannabis industry standards. The company is expanding into Florida and Ohio. We're building state-of-the-art facilities and using advanced technology to cultivate high-quality medicine that is safe for our patients and our communities. Green Peak Innovations Global Headquarters is located in Windsor Township, Michigan, and is led by CEO Jeff Radway. For more information, visit greenpeakinnovations.com.

ABOUT SHORT'S BREWING COMPANY

Short's Brewing Company is a leading Michigan brewery in Bellaire, Michigan, providing a unique selection of high-quality craft beers. Available on tap and in bottles and cans 365 days a year, the company has five flagship brews: Huma Lupa Licious, Soft Parade, Bellaire Brown, Local's Light, and Juicy Brut. Picked for their versatility, wide-ranging appeal, and overall deliciousness, these five brews embody five unique varieties of beer – India Pale Ale, Fruit Rye Ale, Brown Ale, American Lager, and a sessionable Ale featuring "best of" hop juiciness and brut dryness. The company sold a 20% stake to Lagunitas/Heineken in 2017. For more information, visit shortsbrewing.com.

