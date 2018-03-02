Great Harvest Proves St. Patrick's Day Kneads More than Beer to Celebrate the Luck of the Irish

National Farm-to-Table Bakery-Cafe to Offer Made-from-Scratch Bread, Sandwiches and Pastries Guaranteed to Satisfy

DILLON, Mont., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beer, shamrocks and green rivers aren't the only novelty items making headlines this St. Patrick's Day. Great Harvest Bread Co. shows that St. Patrick's Day has more to offer with classic, delicious Irish bread, pastries and sandwiches. The national farm-to-table bakery-cafe brand will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with local communities across the country from March 10 - 17.

The St. Patrick's Day-themed bread collection at Great Harvest will include the Irish Soda Bread, a sweet, delightful bread baked with creamy buttermilk and rum-soaked raisins. The Gouda and Stout Bread, made with smooth stout beer and smoked Gouda cheese, offers a more savory flavor and will also be served. Guests can also enjoy the sweet, scrumptious Paddy's Lucky Loaf, filled with apples, pecans and caramel.

Great Harvest will also bring back its savory, Irish-American Rueben sandwich (where available), traditionally made with corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Guests can also order the Rachel Sandwich – a Rueben sandwich made with turkey instead of beef. Each sandwich is customizable and will be made with fresh, made-from-scratch bread.

Great Harvest will also offer an assortment of delicious, festive pastries that are sure to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth. The lineup will include fresh, handcrafted scones, including the Blarney Scone, made with orange juice, oats, walnuts and raisins and named after the famous Blarney Stone in Ireland. Great Harvest will also serve sweet, handcrafted mint chocolate chip cookies as well as classic, green shamrock sugar cookies. Each Great Harvest bakery-cafe is one-of-a-kind, owned by local community members, and will offer additional menu items for the holiday.

"Irish culture has made a widespread impact throughout the United States, and St. Patrick's Day is an exciting, unique holiday that celebrates the rich and vibrant Irish tradition," said Eric Keshin, president of Great Harvest Bread Co. "We take pride in how our signature bread and pastries are crafted every day, and the fact that our guests have the opportunity to learn about a rich history through our made-from-scratch Irish recipes."

Alongside the St. Patrick's Day-themed bread and pastries, Great Harvest will continue to offer breakfast, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts throughout all three dayparts. Each Great Harvest bakery-café bakes bread every morning – as early as 2:30 a.m. Wheat berries are shipped in each morning from the Golden Triangle of Montana, and are milled on-site. Each loaf of bread is kneaded and served fresh to all guests.

About Great Harvest Bread Company

Great Harvest Bread has spent the past 40 years perfecting the combination of ingredients to make the freshest and authentic breads and pastries, as well as the newer sandwiches, grain bowls and soups, growing to nearly 200 locations, all of which continue to mill their own Golden Triangle wheat every morning from scratch. Providing local communities with authentic breads and pastries made fresh daily, the brand is now growing through franchising with a new bakery-cafe model ideal for multi-unit ownership. Open during three parts of the day—breakfast, lunch and dinner— the menu has grown beyond a wide variety of soft, delicious breads to include soups, sandwiches and grain bowls. To learn about franchising opportunities with Great Harvest Bread Company, go to https://www.greatharvest.com/franchise.

