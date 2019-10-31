Graphic Packaging International Wins Package of the Year Award at Paperboard Packaging Council's Carton Competition

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging International (GPI), a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products, won the Package of the Year award for a four-pack Wicked Weed basket carrier at the 2019 Paperboard Packaging Council's carton competition, held on October 25 in Minneapolis.

The top prize-winning design was specially created to launch a new line of Wicked Weed fruity sours. The design incorporates a custom die cut where the front and back display panels outline the beautiful fruit tree illustrations inspired by each of the four sour flavors. Finished with a soft-touch coating topped with illustrated fruits coated in a high gloss, the enhancements make the product a stand-out on the shelf and create an elevated, premium image for the brand.

"In today's very competitive craft beer market, one of the biggest challenges is to get noticed in the retail environment," said Christine Kelley, director of craft and specialty sales at GPI. "Wicked Weed's carriers are works of art in the store aisle. They're guaranteed to catch your eye, which is critical because craft beer buying decisions are made right there, at the shelf. Working with the team at Wicked Weed has been a true partnership and the creativity behind their brand is really what brings their story to life, through packaging."

"Wicked Weed Brewing is thrilled to receive the 2019 Package of the Year at the North American Paperboard Packaging Competition," said both Walt Dickinson and Ryan Guthy, co-founders, Wicked Weed Brewing Company. "Wicked Weed Brewing has worked with GPI for the past five years when we started packaging our world-class beers. GPI has been a tremendous partner that works closely with our in-house creative team to produce the most beautiful and innovative packages in the market. This award is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and partnership between the Wicked Weed Brewing creative team and our phenomenal partners at GPI."

GPI also took home the Judges Award for Unilever's AXE holiday gift set carton, which was created by GPI Europe. Developed as a specialty gift set, the package has a hexagonal base and circular top and was instrumental in capturing sales during the key holiday period. For the consumer, the package delivers a high-value, convenient gift option that does not require wrapping. At the retail level, the shape and style of this package provides flexibility in merchandising where packs are often stacked on tables or counters. The stability of this structure lends it to this style of merchandising.

"Innovation is at the core of our business," said Joe Yost, GPI's executive vice president and Americas president. "Our focus is to deliver innovative cartons to our customers that not only drive sales, but also simplify their supply chain and meet the unique requirements of distribution and merchandising. We're proud that these awards recognize those efforts."

GPI earned seven more awards at the Paperboard Packaging Council's carton competition:

Gold Awards:

Oil Dri Super Scoop – B-Flute carton for Cat's Pride kitty litter

Kimberly-Clark KHI – Luxury e-commerce bath tissue cartons

Excellence Awards:

Snap-on Tools – Cordless Ratchet Kit Packaging

Gosling Ginger Beer – 6-can wrap with opening feature

– 6-can wrap with opening feature Playtex Stella – Premium tampon packaging for e-commerce

Wegmans – IntegraFlex™ hybrid packaging for The Burger Bar French fries

Crook & Marker – Premium fully enclosed carton

