Graphic Packaging International Captures Top Innovation Award and Several Others at the 2017 Paperboard Packaging Council Awards

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging International (GPI), a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products for food, beverage and other consumer product companies, brought home 11 awards, including the Top Innovation Award, from the prestigious 2017 Paperboard Packaging Council Awards competition Thursday, Oct. 5 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Entries were judged by a panel of packaging experts from various disciplines throughout the industry. GPI won the prestigious Innovation Award for their hybrid packaging solution that combines two distinctly different paper-based substrates to create a collapsible cup package that is also completely recyclable. The company was also recognized with two Eco Awards, one Gold Award and seven Excellence Awards for products in the food and beverage categories.

"Winning these awards gives confirmation that our design and product development teams are able to create both award-winning and effective packaging solutions that help build powerful brands for our customers," said John Best, Vice President, Sales and Commercial Market Development at GPI. "It is always nice to be recognized alongside the best companies in our industry. We are additionally delighted that we took home the Innovation of the Year Award. This is a testament to our development teams and the work they do for each of our customers on a daily basis."

About Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

Graphic Packaging International, Inc., a subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated-recycled paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

