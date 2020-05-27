GrapeStars Announces Launch Of Revolutionary Marketplace For Celebrity Wine And Spirits

Break Through Platform Allows Consumers To Get Their Favorite Celebrities' Brands From Social Media to Their Doorstep

MIAMI, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeStars has announced the launch of a game-changing online marketplace; an app where celebrities can promote their wine and spirits brands directly to fans via social media through the first-ever virtual direct-to-consumer sales channel.

Until today, consumers have struggled to find any of the 200+ celebrity brands at retailers. Now through the launch of GrapeStars, fans can get those brands and products shipped directly to their doorstep just by scrolling through an Instagram or Facebook feed. Featured on the platform are wine and spirits brands from celebrities including: Brad Pitt, Andrea Bocelli, Angelina Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ryan Reynolds, Drake, Nick Jonas, Kate De Castillo, Robert De Niro, Matthew McConaughey, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, 50 Cent and many more.

"GrapeStars is the perfect outlet to find my favorite tequila, Código 1530, and have it conveniently delivered directly to you," said American country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer, George Strait. "I think it's a clever approach, putting together this collection of brands all within a one stop shop. I think my fans are going to like it too." Founders and brothers, Robert and Jean-Jean Pelletier shared, "We are so proud to launch GrapeStars with one of the biggest country stars, 'The King of Country' George Strait."

The innovative app provides users a highly engaging experience with several unique features. For example, fans can discover previously unknown products from celebrities, read up on the latest industry news from the brand's blog, or browse exclusive celeb news and content. Future pipelined features will allow GrapeStars to become not only a marketplace but a social media platform for fans to interact with their favorite celebrities through augmented reality (AR) and AI features. Other pipelined features include: a virtual sommelier giving users recommendations, chat room between users, and live streams of shows and events. Additionally, users will soon be able to "give back" via GrapeStars Round Up, which is linked to a charity affiliated with a celebrity of choice.

GrapeStars is also excited to announce the company's Chairman and investor, Kevin Harrington. Original "shark" from Shark Tank and known for pioneering direct-to-consumer pre-Amazon, Kevin's ventures have launched more than 500 products producing over $5 billion in global sales. "Having navigated the direct-to-consumer business for quite some time, I am constantly on the hunt for true innovators in the space" said Kevin Harrington. "GrapeStars is a company that is truly primed to disrupt a $240 billion industry and turn the celebrity marketing, endorsement and liquor industries on their heads. With direct-to-consumer liquor businesses on the rise, and liquor sales up 400% due to the current landscape, GrapeStars could not hit the market at a better time."

The company was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jean-Jean Pelletier (President and CEO), his brother Robert Pelletier, and their childhood friends Stephan Fortier, Stefan Lindqvist and Charles-André Sauvé. GrapeStars has also formed several strategic alliances with different companies and individuals including Kamal Hotchandani, the executive publisher of the luxury lifestyle magazine, Haute Living, for curated celebrity content, Shareef Malnik Chairman Emeritus of the Make-a-Wish Foundation for charity events, philanthropist Israel Kohn and Fan Hero a celebrity brand management platform.

GrapeStars is available for every iOS or Android device. Once installed, users make a profile and can browse their favorite celebrity brands to be delivered straight to their door. To learn more about GrapeStars visit: https://grapestars.com/.

About George Strait

George Strait is the undeniable "King of Country Music." His music career spans more than 30 years; includes 60 No. 1 singles, more than any other artist in any genre; and boasts 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, more than any country artist and third across all genres behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Strait is the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and has sold more than 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards.

Strait, whose name has become synonymous with "real country" since his 1981 debut, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006. He has since released five more albums, including the GRAMMY Award-winning Troubadour and his latest chart-topping release, Cold Beer Conversation. The singer is also an investor in the Código 1530 brand of tequila.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grapestars-announces-launch-of-revolutionary-marketplace-for-celebrity-wine-and-spirits-301065888.html

SOURCE GrapeStars