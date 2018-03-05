Grammy-Award Winning Musician Zac Brown And Napa Valley Winemaker John Killebrew Introduce Sauvignon Blanc To Z. Alexander Brown Collection

Z. Alexander Brown 2017 Uncaged Sauvignon Blanc from California's North Coast is available nationally

NAPA, Calif., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Z. Alexander Brown wines have announced the national launch of their Z. Alexander Brown 2017 Uncaged Sauvignon Blanc from GRAMMY award-winning musician Zac Brown and Napa Valley Winemaker John Killebrew. The new varietal is the second white wine to join the portfolio of robust wines, following the release of the 2016 Santa Lucia Highlands Uncaged Chardonnay in January. Uncaged was inspired by Zac and John's approach to crafting Z. Alexander Brown wines, and the title of Zac Brown Band's GRAMMY award-winning album.

Launched by Delicato Family Vineyards in January 2016, Z. Alexander Brown became the #1 new wine brand of the year.1

Based on industry data, the new Sauvignon Blanc, with a suggested retail price of $19.99, is positioned for success. Sauvignon Blanc is growing at +5.6%, the second fastest growing varietal behind Rosé, and the $15-20 price segment is the fastest growing among Sauvignon Blanc, growing +16.2%.2

"All of the Uncaged wines are complex, juicy and dynamic. We wanted to craft a food-friendly, versatile Sauvignon Blanc—in a bold style with excellent acidity and balance. This wine is true to the variety, with fruit from prime North Coast vineyard sources," noted Z. Alexander Brown winemaker John Killebrew. "Sourced from Napa Valley, warmer Lake County Vineyards in the North Coast and cool southern Suisun Valley vineyards just south of Napa County, this Sauvignon Blanc expresses flavors indicative of the region in which the grapes were grown: Juicy tropical passion fruit, mango and guava flavors are balanced by lemongrass notes, rounded out with refreshing and zesty lime and lemon citrus flavors."

"Both wine and music are intangible – you can't stop either one in time and examine it carefully as they both change over time. Each has a lot of tone, feeling and texture. It's all a craft. No matter what the medium is, it all takes a lot of love, time and attention to detail to come out with a final product you know everyone will enjoy," added Zac Brown, proprietor of Z. Alexander Brown. "Like songs, each new wine release is unique, and we are really excited about our new Sauvignon Blanc."

Zac's dedication to craftsmanship is expressed not only in his music and wines, but in Southern Ground, the lifestyle brand Zac created to express his passions of originality, quality and philanthropy, including the Z. Alexander Brown portfolio. As part of Zac's commitment to giving back to the community, Zac's Southern Ground family of brands help to support his non-profit passion project: Camp Southern Ground.

The inaugural 2017 vintage of Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Sauvignon Blanc is now available nationally. Click here for Bottle Shots. For more information or to purchase Z. Alexander Brown wines online, visit www.zalexanderbrown.com. To join the Z. Alexander Brown social community, visit Facebook and follow @zalexanderbrown on Instagram and Twitter.

About Z. Alexander Brown

Z. Alexander Brown wines are a creative collaboration between Zac Brown and Napa Valley winemaker John Killebrew. Highlighting the quality of California's best growing regions, Z. Alexander Brown wines unveil a robust style reflective of the land and the unlimited potential that can result from a pair of artists with a passion for bringing food, people and a sense of place together through creativity. The Z. Alexander Brown wine portfolio includes Uncaged Proprietary Red Blend, Uncaged Cabernet Sauvignon, Uncaged Pinot Noir, Uncaged Chardonnay, and Uncaged Sauvignon Blanc from California's finest winegrowing regions and are produced and distributed by Delicato Family Vineyards.

About Delicato Family Vineyards

Delicato Family Vineyards is a fourth generation family-owned company founded in 1924. The fastest-growing top ten wine company, Delicato produces a unique range of California wines including Bota Box, Gnarly Head, Noble Vines, Black Stallion Estate Winery, Z. Alexander Brown, Diora, Brazin, Irony, and Earth Wise, and is the importer for Santa Rita wines from Chile. Delicato's portfolio also includes the V2 luxury wines from top wine growing regions such as Napa's Merryvale and Starmont Wineries, Sonoma's Toad Hollow, Donati Family Vineyards, Oregon's Wine by Joe, Washington's Mercer Estates, and Torbreck Vintners of the Barossa Valley. For more information, visit www.delicato.com and www.v2winegroup.com.

