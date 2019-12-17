Grady's Cold Brew, Inc. Launches Its First Crowdfunding Investment Campaign via StartEngine

Offering the chance to become part of the Grady's Family

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady's Cold Brew, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of an offering in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through StartEngine. The equity campaign allows everybody the opportunity to invest in Grady's for as little as $299. More information can be found at startengine.com/gradyscoldbrew

"After almost a decade of steady growth and expansion, I'm thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to invest and be part of a company and product they care about and believe in," said Grady Laird, President & Co-Founder of Grady's Cold Brew. "One of the key factors to our long-term success has been our customer loyalty and support. It is what drives us to make the best product we can."

Laird and his partner, Dave Sands, Co-Founder, launched Grady's with the intention of offering high-quality artisanal craft cold brew. By raising money through crowdfunding investment, Grady's can expand while still remaining independent; maintain all in-house production of their quality brew, and oversee every aspect of producing Grady's award-winning flavor.

About Grady's Cold Brew

Grady's Cold Brew was established in 2011 as one of the original brewers and bottlers of craft cold brew. Their signature New Orleans–Style cold brew flavor (coffee and chicory) has won numerous awards and critical acclaim. Grady's has been brewing and bottling their coffee in small batches at their facility located in the South Bronx since 2015.



About StartEngine

StartEngine is the leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in private companies. StartEngine has helped more than 300 companies raise $100M+ from a community of over 200,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2014 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.

StartEngine is committed to revolutionizing the ways companies raise capital through the JOBS Act and helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. StartEngine Crowdfunding Inc. is not a broker-dealer, funding portal or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). StartEngine Primary LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA/SIPC.

