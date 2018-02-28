Gourmia to Unveil Line of IoT Coffee Makers at International Home + Housewares Show

Units Are Compatible with Both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Able to Be Controlled Anywhere by the Gourmia Mobile App, and Include Artificial Intelligence (AI)

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia™, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced today it will debut new IoT coffee makers at the International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago. All are compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with Windows 10 Cortana compatibility to follow shortly. Each may be controlled by a single app, the Gourmia mobile app, which is available for both Android and iOS and also manages other countertop appliances. Each model features artificial intelligence (AI) that allows it to learn user preferences and to make coffee that will satisfy even the most discerning drinker's taste.

Visit Gourmia at the International Home + Housewares Show at Booth L11344

2017 NYC Coffee Masters Champion, Erika Lee Vonie Making Coffee Sunday-Tuesday

"These Gourmia coffee makers meld the best practices in kitchen gadgetry with fully integrated IoT technologies," stated Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "They offer coffee lovers the most connected appliances, yet still boast simple, friendly usability. And with the convenience offered by our special smartphone app, coffee aficionados are afforded complete control from virtually anywhere. These units truly epitomize our goal to provide smart appliances for smarter living."

The new Gourmia IoT coffee maker line not only enables consumers to make barista quality coffee exactly the way they want it, but also learns their coffee preferences with its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The 6:00am "make me my usual" may generate a dark roast cup with caffeine vs. the 3:00pm "usual" that may generate a light cup of decafe. New models announced at Housewares include:

GCMW3375 Pour-Over Coffee Maker

The Gourmia GCMW3375 is the world's first automatic pour-over coffee maker to feature both Google Home (Google Assistant) and Amazon Alexa compatibility. In addition to its IoT and AI capabilities, on its own the device is extraordinarily complex. Gourmia has created a unique planetary pouring pattern, perfected the blooming process, and mastered the temperature control. Every action is completed at a very specific time, rate, and temperature to ensure a perfect, even brew. Designed to address the growing pour-over and specialty coffee markets, it has precise temperature control (heating water to SCAA standards) and a built-in scale that adjusts the amount of water used depending on the number of grinds to guarantee the perfect water-to-coffee ratio for every cup. It also comes with a 24-hour preset program with LCD, descale reminder, weight and temperature sensors, and a glass carafe. The Gourmia GCMW3375 is on trend with what coffee drinkers want today – the freedom to create a single cup of coffee exactly the way they want it and with quick, easy clean-up. The Gourmia GCMW3375 is a finalist in the prestigious Red Dot Design Awards.

The 10-cup Gourmia GCMW4750 features a built-in grinder, LCD screen, timer and keep-warm functions, and strength regulator.

The dual-design of the GCMW4875 allows for the use of either pre-ground beans or the grinding of the user's own beans. It comes with a 10-cup glass carafe, and is programmable with multiple schedules for weekly, daily, and hourly brewing. Coffee strength and cup-size settings are adjustable.

The 6-cup Gourmia GCMW4850 features an integrated burr grinder, one-qt. detachable water tank, timer and keep-warm functions, and a strength regulator.

Meet Erika Lee Vonie

2017 NYC Coffee Masters™ Champion,Erika Lee Vonie, will be demonstrating these new Gourmia IoT coffee makers at the International Home + Housewares Show. Coffee Masters is a fast-paced, multi-discipline global barista tournament that takes place annually at the New York and London Coffee Festivals. The fast-paced knockout-battle format features 16 baristas showcasing their skills head-to-head across a broad range of disciplines, including: cupping, brewing, latte art, the execution of a 10-drink order, signature drinks, and identifying coffee origins.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

