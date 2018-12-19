Gordon & MacPhail Names Chopin Imports as Exclusive U.S. Distributor

Appointment of Chopin Imports Furthers Gordon & MacPhail Global Growth Strategy

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chopin Imports Limited (CIL), the exclusive marketing company for Chopin Vodka brand and other best-in-class spirits, announced a multi-year agreement with long-time, Scotch whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail. The partnership combines forces of two family-owned distillers that pioneered their respective luxury spirit categories. Tad Dorda, Founder and CEO of Chopin Imports, made the announcement.

As part of the agreement, Chopin Imports will manage the extensive Gordon & MacPhail line of Scotch Whiskies including Discovery, Connoisseurs Choice, Distillery Labels and special releases from their Private Collections and Generations including highly-allocated and rare offerings ranging in age from 30- to 80-years old from some of the biggest names to small and extinct distilleries; eight Benromach Distillery lines ranging in age from 10 to 35+ years of age, including 10 Years Old, 100 Proof, 15 Years Old, Organic, Peat Smoke, Wood Finish, Triple Distilled, Benromach Heritage, and the Benromach Distillery barrel program. Chopin Imports will also introduce Red Door Gin from Benromach and Dunkeld Atholl Brose from Gordon & MacPhail to the United States market.

Chopin Imports will be responsible for distributing more than 100 unique and exquisite spirit offerings ranging in age from 10 years to over 70 years.

"The Urquhart family has entrusted Chopin with not just representing a great line-up of products but also with representing four generations of their family history," said Chopin Imports COO, Chuck Kane'. "Moreover, Chopin has a great opportunity to build the Benromach brand across the United States."

"The United States is an important market and very much a focus of our long-term plan to build upon the Gordon & MacPhail single malt whisky brand status in the luxury sector while bringing attention to the Benromach brand," said David King, International Director of Sales at Gordon & MacPhail. "It only makes sense for us to work with a company that builds and understands the luxury spirit category in the U.S. I am confident, that our unique spirits collection coupled with the expertise of Chopin Imports, will bring great success in the U.S. market."

Named after the Benromach Distillery's distinctive doors, the 2019 release of Red Door Gin is part of Gordon & MacPhail's long-term plan to grow its business into new spirit categories. Handcrafted in a copper pot still, the small-batch Highland gin has a heart of the finest juniper, infused with locally-influenced botanicals that reveal defining citrus notes of bitter orange, aromatic sea buckthorn, pearls of heather and rowanberries. Complex and dramatic, yet perfectly balanced, Red Door is a deliciously distinctive, bittersweet London Dry with a lingering palate. Red Door will be available in the U.S. starting March 2019 for a suggested retail price of $39.

Inspired by an ancient Highland recipe, the award-winning Dunkeld Atholl Brose is a delicious boutique liqueur that captures the best natural flavors of Scotland. A luxurious golden blend of single malt whisky, honey and carefully-selected herbs, Dunkeld Atholl Brose is a unique product steeped in Scottish history. Dunkeld Atholl Brose will be available in the U.S. starting March 2019 for a suggested retail price of $39.

"It is a privilege to add Gordon & MacPhail and Benromach to the Chopin Import portfolio," said Dorda. "There is no greater trust, quality, selection or authority when it comes to whisky than Gordon & MacPhail. The world over, their Scotch Whisky collection cannot be matched."

For more information about Gordon & MacPhail, Benromach Distillery or Red Door Gin, please visit their websites. For additional details on the product offerings supported by Chopin Imports reach out to Chopin Imports' media contact.

About Gordon & MacPhail

Since its founding in 1895, Gordon & MacPhail's policy has been to send casks to distilleries throughout Scotland, fill them with 'new make' spirit and mature them either at the distillery of origin or in the firm's own bonded warehouses in Elgin. Gordon & MacPhail bottles some of the world's oldest and rarest single malt Scotch whiskies and sells in over 30 markets worldwide.

In March 2010, Gordon & MacPhail made history when it launched the world's oldest single malt whisky – Gordon & MacPhail Generations Mortlach 70 Years Old – at an exclusive event at Edinburgh Castle. This was followed up in March 2011 with the release of another ancient Single Malt – Gordon & MacPhail Generations Glenlivet 70 Years Old. The latest release in the Generations range was a Gordon & MacPhail Generations Mortlach 75 Years Old. It was launched in 2015 at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Most recently, the release of the rare wartime whisky PC Glenlivet 1943, attracted huge interest across the world. In spring 2018, the company announced the relaunch of its portfolio of single malt Scotch whiskies to continue strengthening the reputation of the brand globally. The portfolio has been streamlined into five distinct ranges: 'Discovery', 'Distillery Labels', 'Connoisseurs Choice', 'Private Collection', and 'Generations'.

About Benromach Distillery

Originally built in 1898, Benromach Distillery was brought back to life when the Urquhart family realised a lifelong dream to own a distillery and purchased it in 1993. The distillery was extensively re-equipped over a five-year period before it was officially opened by HRH The Duke of Rothesay in 1998. In reopening Benromach Distillery, the Urquhart family wanted to create a single malt whisky that has a classic Speyside character: beautifully balanced with a light touch of smoke. Benromach Distillery is located on the outskirts of the ancient market town of Forres. A five-star visitor centre is open to the public throughout the year for tours and tastings. Benromach Distillery is a member of the world-famous Malt Whisky Trail.

About Chopin Imports Ltd.

Chopin Imports Limited (CIL) was established to market one of the world's top vodkas, Chopin Vodka, and other expressions created by the Dorda family. Chopin Vodka products are distilled from local ingredients grown in Podlasie region, Poland (100km east of Warsaw) and the entire distillation process – from growing, cooking, fermenting and distilling raw ingredients, to bottling – is carefully tended on the family estate. Chopin Vodka was the first to debut ultra-luxury vodka in 1993 with its iconic bottles– a design that has since redefined the vodka sector. CIL offers its renowned single-ingredient vodkas – potato, rye and wheat; limited-edition line of SINGLE, once distilled spirits that showcase just how different vodkas can be; and a duo of Dorda Liqueurs (Dorda Double Chocolate and Dorda Sea Salt Caramel). Naturally gluten free, Chopin Potato Vodka has been named one of the best vodkas by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition for eight years consecutively with Chopin Potato being the most awarded potato vodka in the world. CIL has since used its successful sales and marketing insights to expand its super-premium agency brand portfolio.

