GoodWest Acquires Skinny Mixes, LLC, a Branded Provider of Low-Calorie Coffee Syrups and Flavorings, Whipped Foam Toppings and Beverage Mixes

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWest Industries, LLC, a national provider of coffee condiments and an innovator in the rapidly growing iced coffee and cold brew product segments, today announced that it has acquired Skinny Mixes, LLC ("Jordan's Skinny Mixes"), a branded provider of low-calorie coffee syrups and flavorings, whipped foam toppings and beverage mixes.

Skinny Mixes, which was founded a decade ago by Jordan Engelhardt, has since grown to offer four beverage collections: Skinny Syrups, which provide a variety of low calorie ways to enjoy coffees, teas, lattes, protein shakes, smoothies, oatmeal, desserts and more; Whipped Foam Toppings, which add a foam finish and burst of flavor to coffees, hot chocolates, cappuccinos, espressos or frappes; Meaningful Daily Wellness Boosts, which use functional ingredients in a delicious ready-to-drink daily boost to promote wellness; and Skinny Mixes, which can be added to liquor for guilt free craft mocktails and cocktails. The beverage collections are available in over 10,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Poland and online at www.SkinnyMixes.com.

Rick Lawlor, GoodWest's CEO, said, "We are excited to have Jordan Engelhardt and the entire Jordan's Skinny Mixes team join the GoodWest family. We look forward to broadening GoodWest's beverage platform with existing and new Skinny Mixes products, including new coffee condiments, and investing further in product development. Jordan is a passionate innovator, and we welcome her leadership and insights as we offer our convenience, foodservice and other customers a range of premium, authentic beverages, mixes and syrups. Skinny Mixes is the perfect complement to our existing product portfolio of coffee creamers, and enhancements, and specialty cold coffees."

Jordan Engelhardt, the Founder and President of Skinny Mixes, said, "In GoodWest, we are joining with an ideal partner as we continue to seek to delight our customers with innovative products, including Skinny Syrups, Skinny Mixes, Daily Wellness Boosts and Whipped Foam Toppings. I am especially pleased with the opportunities we will have to continue to develop new products that help our customers enjoy the fun and flavor of their favorite beverages from day to night, without the unwanted calories and sugar. Additionally, Skinny Mixes is excited to partner with GoodWest to serve their customers in the foodservice and convenience channels, and bring our unique low calorie product line to what will be new channels for us. Lastly, we can't wait to work with GoodWest's product development team to launch and deliver new products, particularly through our direct-to-consumer-web platform at www.SkinnyMixes.com. We are especially looking forward to launching a cold brew product to customers."

Mr. Lawlor added, "We are excited about bringing a new dispensed flavoring format with a track record of innovation to our existing and new customers, particularly in the c-store space, which will augment our existing Javo Creations and Flavor Perks product lines. Jordan's multi-serve bottle format will enable our customers to provide increased personalization and customization, through multiple on-trend and seasonal product offerings at a low cost and flexible point of entry, targeting the female and millennial consumer to further drive customer loyalty and foot traffic."

About GoodWest Industries

GoodWest Industries, LLC is a national provider of coffee condiments and an innovator in the rapidly growing iced coffee and cold brew product segments. The Douglassville, PA-headquartered company received a significant investment from Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm with approximately $3.2 billion in assets under management, in 2015 in partnership with company management. For additional information, please visit www.goodwest.com.

