Good Morning Brew-Tiful... It's National Coffee Day (Saturday, Sept. 29)
Celebrate with 30% Off Sitewide at VitaCup - First and Only Vitamin-infused Coffee Pods
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
CHEERS:
The "roast" of the town, VitaCup, is the fastest growing coffee brand in the country. Sippingly satisfying, these Keurig-compatible pods offer a carefully formulated way to get an extra boost of high-quality essential vitamins, superfoods, and antioxidants that work to neutralize free radicals; support metabolism and immunity; boost mood and energy; and nurture healthy skin, hair and nails.
THE DEAL:
VitaCup, the first and only vitamin-infused coffee pods is giving coffee lovers two reasons to celebrate National Coffee Day (Saturday, Sept. 29):
- 30% off sitewide at VitaCup.com, includes all flavors and blends, use code COFFEEDAY
- Launch of NEW Beauty Blend, formulated by VitaCup's Chief Vitamin Officer, a registered dietitian, is a combination of some of the most buzzed about beauty-promoting ingredients: collagen, biotin, folic acid, and cinnamon
GET IT:
DON'T MISS OUT:
National Coffee Day, Saturday, Sept. 29. Offer valid 12:01 a.m. ET Sept. 29 and concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 29
"HOT" COFFEE:
With so many coffee choices, why VitaCup?
- It's HOT! Introduced as an online-only product in early 2017, VitaCup is a top 10 coffee brand on Amazon; and is expanding to retail, a move that will be packing these pods on shelves at 3,000-4,000 retail locations by 2019
- More brew for your buck: At regular price, a 16-count box is $25 on VitaCup.com or $1.56 per pod; subscribe and save 20%; that same $25 would be only about six specialty coffees.
- Easy to find: VitaCup is sold at major retailers across the U.S., including Albertsons, Walmart, HEB, Wegmans, Shaw's, King Soopers, Fairway Markets, and Bed Bath & Beyond and more! Store locator coming to VitaCup.com soon. VitaCup is also available at Amazon.com and VitaCup.com.
- Company with a Conscience: Specialized pods are 100 percent recyclable and BPA free. VitaCup donates a portion of its proceeds to Vitamin Angels which provides vital nutrients to children around the world.
COFFEE TALK:
Get the inside scoop and chat with:
- VitaCup Founder
- 5th generation brew master
- Chief Vitamin Officer, a registered dietitian, who carefully selects and guides which vitamins and ingredients are added to each of VitaCup's exclusive blends
CONTACT:
GOLD PR/Pam Schlichter; pschlichter@goldpr.com, 646-872-9197
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-morning-brew-tiful-its-national-coffee-day-saturday-sept-29-300720708.html
SOURCE VitaCup
Latest
- Bob’s Burgers Is Giving Away 2,800 Free Burgers To Celebrate Its Season Premiere
Want a free burger of the day? Animated hit Bob’s Burgers is handing them out
- McDonald’s Classic Burgers No Longer Contain Artificial Preservatives
- The 5 Crucial Diet Changes Women Over 50 Must Make
- American Airlines to Serve 5 New Dishes Designed by Zoë’s Kitchen
- Ikea's Rainbow Veggie Hot Dog Is Now Available in the US