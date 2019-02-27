Go Beyond Green Beer On March 17th With The Guinness Guide To St. Patrick's Day

Spoiler Alert: A Pint of Guinness and a Solid #StacheForCharity is Usually a Great Start



NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether someone can trace their entire ancestry back to the Emerald Isle, has no Irish blood at all or falls anywhere in between, St. Patrick's Day is a time for everyone to enjoy. Guinness wants to make it as easy as possible to have fun during the festive weekend by releasing the Guinness Guide to St. Patrick's Day – a collection of digital content, real life experiences and physical takeaways designed to help make this March 17th the best one yet.

"There are countless ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but I'll let you in on a little secret: as long as you're celebrating with a pint of Guinness, you're doing it right," said Guinness Brand Director, Emma Giles. "You might be spending time at home with family, grabbing a cab to the pub or stopping by a party to see some old friends and meet some new ones. Whichever way you choose to celebrate, we promise that with the help of the Guinness Guide to St. Patrick's Day, this will be one to remember."

So, what can one expect from the Guinness Guide to St. Patrick's Day?

1) THE ST. JAMES'S GATE HOTLINE

The Irish word for a 'good time' is craic, so dial it up – literally. Step into a green Guinness phone booth and connect live with an 'expert' at the Guinness brewery at St. James's Gate via video chat to ask all the burning questions about St. Patrick's Day, Guinness and what it means to really be Irish. The booths will be available free of charge to guests 21+ at the Magnificent Mile in Chicago on March 1st from 12pm-2pm CST and at the Madison Square Park triangle, across from the Flatiron Building, in New York on March 13th from 12pm-2pm EST.

2) DIGITAL ADVICE FROM THE EXPERTS

From getting the perfect Guinness 'Stache, to toasting like a native Gaelic speaker, to how to dress for the occasion, to pairing each beer in the Guinness family with the perfect Irish cuisine, a suite of digital videos and content starring a brewery ambassador from St. James's Gate will be available through @GuinnessUS on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest. Think of them as helpful tips for the big day on March 17th.

3) GUINNESS THREADS

These Guinness t-shirts are a whole lot truer to the heritage than that "Kiss Me I'm Irish" shirt. Imprinted with iconic fixtures from the Guinness brewery at St. James's Gate like the harp plaque on Vathouse No. 2 or the cobblestones from Rainsford Street, the shirts are available in a very limited quantity on the Guinness Webstore.

4) #STACHEFORCHARITY BACK FOR YEAR THREE

That great 'Stache can do some good. For the third consecutive year, adult beer lovers can take part in the Guinness #StacheForCharity initiative from now through March 31, 2019 by sharing photos of their 'Staches – self-grown and groomed, drawn-on, or Guinness-enhanced – on social media (tagging @GuinnessUS and, of course, using #StacheForCharity). For each 'Stache shared, Guinness will donate $1 (up to $100,000) to the Guinness Gives Back Fund*, which supports nonprofits that contribute to the common good in our communities, like Team Rubicon – an organization of veterans and first responders, who are some of the first boots on the ground when natural disasters occur.

5) GUINNESS OPEN GATE BREWERY IN BALTIMORE

For those lucky enough to live in the Maryland area – or those enthusiastic enough to make the trip – the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore will be celebrating its first official St. Patrick's Day in 2019 (after its grand opening in August of last year). Complete with its own Guinness phone booth, the Open Gate Brewery will host ticketed celebrations in support of local charities with classic Guinness favorites and a special locally-brewed St. Patrick's Day stout on tap. Keep up with what's brewing in Baltimore at www.GuinnessBreweryBaltimore.com and @GuinnessBreweryUS on Instagram and Facebook.

Nobody needs the official Guinness Guide to St. Patrick's Day to know that drinking responsibly is always a good idea. On March 17th and every other day of the year, drink like a brewer, and respect the beer.

*The Guinness Gives Back Fund is a corporate donor advised fund administered by Fairfield County's Community Foundation. The Fund's mission is to support local charitable organizations which are classified under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code that are aligned with the corporate focus areas of Diageo North America, Inc.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Diageo Beer Company U.S.

Diageo Beer Company U.S. is the U.S. beer and flavored malt beverage business of Diageo. Brands within Diageo Beer Company include the iconic Guinness, Harp, Smithwick's and Smirnoff ICE. Diageo is a global company, with its products sold in more than 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Diageo Beer Company, visit at www.diageo.com.

