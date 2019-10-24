Global Wine Market Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wine Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.98% during the forecast period

The demand for the global wine market is driven by the increasing demand for wine due to increased consumption for its health benefits and innovation in flavor and advanced distribution channels. It is also supported by the increasing disposable income of the people.



However, various stringent government regulations on wine products worldwide will be a restraint in the market growth. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to the increasing disposable income, increasing awareness about the benefits of wine, and the rising trend or shift towards westernization.



The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by type, distribution channel, and geography.



The global wine market has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented as red, white, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as offline and online.



Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2018 to 2024. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes 15 countries across these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the producers.



Major players in the global wine market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the global wine market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL WINE MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Red

5.2. White

5.3. Others



6. GLOBAL WINE MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Offline

6.2. Online



7. GLOBAL WINE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Israel

7.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Market Positioning Matrix and Ranking

8.2. Strategies of Key Players

8.3. Recent Investments and Deals



9. COMPANY PROFILE

9.1. E. & J. Gallo Winery

9.2. Treasury Wine Estates Limited

9.3. Accolade Wines

9.4. The Wine Group

9.5. Constellation Brands

9.6. Maison Castel

9.7. Casella Family Brands

9.8. Concha y Toro

9.9. Penfolds

9.10. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.



