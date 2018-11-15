Global Wine Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022, Dominated by Concha y Toro, Constellation Brands, E. & J. Gallo Winery, LVMH, and Treasury Wine Estates

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wine Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wine Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.59% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend affecting this market is the growing popularity of organic wine. The growing health consciousness among consumers is encouraging them to opt for healthier variants of wine such as organic wines.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing use of digital channels for sale. The proliferation of digital channels is expected to open new avenues of revenue generation.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the changing climatic conditions. The cultivation of grapes required for wine production is prone to getting seriously affected due to adverse climatic conditions.

Market Trends

Growing Popularity of Organic Wine

Rising Consumption of Craft & Artisan Wines

Increasing Frequency of M&A

Key Vendors

Concha y Toro

Constellation Brands

E. & J. Gallo Winery

LVMH

Treasury Wine Estates

