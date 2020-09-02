Global Wine Label Awareness Report 2020: Market Share of Pressure-Sensitive Labels Continues to Rise

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Awareness Report Global Wine Label Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive background to and understanding of the current status of the wine label market. The report describes the trends in volume growth and materials technology by region and identifies the main drivers for these trends. The report also identifies the challenges and opportunities in the wine label market and highlights the geographical and market sectors with greater opportunities. Competitive product decoration technologies are also outlined in the report to provide context.

The wine market represents a tremendous opportunity for labeling, often with specialty requirements and value-added decoration. We note that the market share of pressure-sensitive labels continues to increase. As the market evolves and new opportunities emerge, the Global Wine Label Awareness Report 2020 offers insight into the issues that face the product decoration media used on a worldwide basis.



Key report features:



Get an understanding of the wine market and its key producers

Learn about the structure of the wine label market

Market data about the global and regional wine label markets

Growth for the global and regional wine label markets

Learn about growth drivers for wine labels

Market data about the materials that are used in wine labels

Information about the product decoration technologies that are used for wine

A company directory highlighting the main players

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Wine Label Market

3.1.Wine Market Structure

3.2. Global Wine Production - Geographic Distribution

3.2.1.Old World Wine Producing Countries/Regions

3.2.2.New World Wine Producing Countries/Regions

3.3. Global Wine Production and Consumption

3.4. Wine Market Economics



4. Worldwide Wine Producers

4.1. Key Global Wine Producers

4.1.1.Key Global Wine Producers

4.2.Key Regional Wine/Sparkling Wine Producers



5. Global Wine Label Market

5.1. Wine Label Market Structure

5.2.Global Wine Label Market

5.3.Wine Labeling Technology

5.4.Wine Label Market Growth Drivers

5.5.Market Threats and Opportunities



6. Wine Label Materials

6.1.Wine Label Materials

6.2.Face Materials

6.2.1.Paper

6.2.2.Film



7. Wine Product Decoration Technologies

7.1.Labeling Technologies

7.1.1.Glue-applied

7.1.2.Pressure-sensitive

7.1.3.Sleeve

7.2.Printing Technologies

7.3.Product and Brand Security Technologies

7.4.Alternative Bottle Decoration Technologies



8. Wine Label Converting

8.1.Other Label Converting Technologies



9. Company Directory

9.1.Label Material Suppliers



