Global Whiskey Market Analysis & Trends Report 2019: Increasing Demand for Premium Whisky

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Whiskey Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Whiskey Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, lower product prices of malt whiskey and high production capacity and increasing demand for premium whisky.



Based on process, the market is categorized into column still distillation, pot still distillation and other processes.



Depending on product, the market is segregated into corn whiskey, malt whiskey, wheat whiskey, rye whiskey, blended whiskey, grain whiskey and other products.



Based on type, the market is divided into American whisky, Canadian whisky, cask finish, Irish whisky, Scotch whisky and other types.



By quality, the market is classified into premium, high-end premium and super premium.



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade.



By application, the market is categorized into processed, ready to eat food and sweeteners.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Regional Analysis:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

South Africa

Others

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

3.1.2 Lower Product Prices of Malt Whiskey and High Production Capacity

3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Premium Whisky

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Whiskey Market, By Process

4.1 Column Still Distillation

4.2 Pot Still Distillation

4.3 Other Processes



5 Whiskey Market, By Product

5.1 Corn Whiskey

5.2 Malt Whiskey

5.3 Wheat Whiskey

5.4 Rye Whiskey

5.5 Blended Whiskey

5.6 Grain Whiskey

5.7 Other Products



6 Whiskey Market, By Type

6.1 American Whisky

6.2 Canadian Whisky

6.3 Cask Finish

6.4 Irish Whisky

6.5 Scotch Whisky

6.6 Other Types



7 Whiskey Market, By Quality

7.1 Premium

7.2 High-End Premium

7.3 Super Premium



8 Whiskey Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 On-Trade

8.2 Off-Trade



9 Whiskey Market, By Application

9.1 Processed

9.2 Ready To Eat Food

9.3 Sweeteners



10 Whiskey Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 U.K

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Angus Dundee Distillers Plc

12.2 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd

12.3 Bacardi Limited

12.4 Pernod Ricard

12.5 Brown-Forman

12.6 Constellation Brands, Inc

12.7 Diageo

12.8 Suntory Holdings Ltd

12.9 Asahi Group Holdings

12.10 La Martiniquaise



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2by771

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-whiskey-market-analysis--trends-report-2019-increasing-demand-for-premium-whisky-300909237.html

SOURCE Research and Markets