Global RTD Tea and Coffee Market 2017-2021 with JDB Group, Nestle, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Tingyi & Uni-President Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global RTD Tea and Coffee Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global RTD tea and coffee market to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Global RTD Tea and Coffee Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovations in packaging. Packaging innovations constitute a significant trend in the market. Good quality packaging increases the shelf life of the packaged product. Players are currently coming up with different packaging for their RTD tea and coffee products to attract consumers and to garner greater visibility for their products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is expanding organized retailing sector making products easily accessible. Organized retailers have grown globally with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and food specialist stores. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel that supplies a large variety of food and beverages. Given the rise in population, the need for these supermarkets is also growing. On an average, a consumer spends $30 on a trip to a supermarket. The US is expected to record over 38,000 supermarkets during the forecast period. Other countries that have a high penetration of marts are Brazil, Chile, and Mexico in Latin America.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government regulations. Players often face issues due to the need to comply with stringent rules and regulations imposed by the authorities in the countries they operate in. These rules and regulations pertain to the grant of permits, the entry of new players, the launch of new products, and the expiry of existing products. In some countries, the total number of regulations is minimal, and the regulatory authorities are at times lenient, whereas in other countries, the regulations are stringent. Currently, many government regulations are impacting the global RTD tea and coffee market.

Key vendors

JDB Group

Nestle

PepsiCo

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding

Uni-President

Other prominent vendors

AJINOMOTO

Argo Tea

AriZona Beverages

Bhakti

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

F&N Foods

Fernwood Coffee

Health-Ade

ITO EN

KeVita

Marley Beverage

Millennium Products

Nongfu Spring

Pfanner

SOTEA

SOUND

Sunny Delight Beverages

Talking Rain

TeaZazz

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Verto Company

Yeo Hiap Seng

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product Type

Part 08: Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4mdpmw/global_rtd_tea?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rtd-tea-and-coffee-market-2017-2021-with-jdb-group-nestle-pepsico-coca-cola-tingyi--uni-president-dominating-300572514.html

SOURCE Research and Markets