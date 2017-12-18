Global RTD Tea and Coffee Market 2017-2021 with JDB Group, Nestle, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Tingyi & Uni-President Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global RTD tea and coffee market to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the period 2017-2021.
Global RTD Tea and Coffee Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is innovations in packaging. Packaging innovations constitute a significant trend in the market. Good quality packaging increases the shelf life of the packaged product. Players are currently coming up with different packaging for their RTD tea and coffee products to attract consumers and to garner greater visibility for their products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is expanding organized retailing sector making products easily accessible. Organized retailers have grown globally with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and food specialist stores. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel that supplies a large variety of food and beverages. Given the rise in population, the need for these supermarkets is also growing. On an average, a consumer spends $30 on a trip to a supermarket. The US is expected to record over 38,000 supermarkets during the forecast period. Other countries that have a high penetration of marts are Brazil, Chile, and Mexico in Latin America.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government regulations. Players often face issues due to the need to comply with stringent rules and regulations imposed by the authorities in the countries they operate in. These rules and regulations pertain to the grant of permits, the entry of new players, the launch of new products, and the expiry of existing products. In some countries, the total number of regulations is minimal, and the regulatory authorities are at times lenient, whereas in other countries, the regulations are stringent. Currently, many government regulations are impacting the global RTD tea and coffee market.
