Global Rose Wine Market 2018-2022 - Influential Celebrity Endorsement, Rising Importance of e-commerce in Rose Wine Market & Attractive Segments Like Pinot Noir

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Rose Wine Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rose wine market to grow at a CAGR of 1.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rose Wine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of rose wine.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising importance of e-commerce in rose wine market. Availability of ros wine online has increased the convenience of consumers. E-commerce encourages consumers who buy this alcoholic beverage on impulse. The US-based, Fresh Direct, an online grocer offers a wide variety of ros wines. It has approximately 90 varieties of ros wine in its assortment, which includes canned organic wines. One of its variety includes Maris ros wine, which is manufactured by a France-based vendor, CHATEAU MARIS.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing wine production. Changing cultures and adoption of metropolitan attitude among consumers have contributed significantly to the increased production of wine. Also, this increase is attributed to the consumption of wine by the younger population.

To meet the increasing demand, players in the market have increased their wine production around the globe, and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period. In 2015, the global wine production was about 274.4 million hectoliters, registering an increase of about 2% as compared with 2014. Globally, there is also an increase in the total vineyard area, which is contributing to an increase in wine production.

Market trends

Rising importance of e-commerce in rose wine market

Attractive segments like Pinot noir

Influential celebrity endorsement

Key vendors

Pernod Ricard (2017)

Bodegas Mugs

Trinchero Family Estates

Treasury Wine Estates (2017)

Crimson Wine

Angove Family Winemakers

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product Type

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 10: Customer Landscape

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hkwlzc/global_rose_wine?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rose-wine-market-2018-2022---influential-celebrity-endorsement-rising-importance-of-e-commerce-in-rose-wine-market--attractive-segments-like-pinot-noir-300583051.html

SOURCE Research and Markets