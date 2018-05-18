Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee Market 2018 - 2023: Market is Expected to be Valued at USD 9.68 Billion

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RTD coffee is a recent concept and importance of these products can be understood in their market valuations, which often run into billions of dollars. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global RTD coffee market is expected to be valued at USD 9.68 billion in 2018.

Market Dynamics

The instant nature and convenience offered by RTD coffee are important drivers. The nature of the product makes it a highly trend-driven market, and as such a certain element of innovation is constantly in demand. Regarding the major access points, iced products with longer shelf life provide major opportunities, along with liquid coffee concentrates and frozen concentrates. The latter holds importance for bulk buyers, such as restaurants and offices.

The major constraint for the global RTD coffee market is in adapting to regional tastes and preferences. Specific regions, where consumers are habituated to hot or freshly ground coffee, take a considerable time and reluctance in adapting to the new tastes. Extensive marketing and use of locally sourced products are essential in countering this perception.

Market Segmentation

The RTD Coffee market is segmented based on ingredient type, packaging mode, sales channels, and geography. Convenience stores, supermarkets, and mass sellers are the major sales and distribution networks. Considering the volume dependent nature of the market, availability of the products is a major market determinant. This factor is further amplified in the case of emerging countries, which lack a fully developed distribution network.

The supermarket shelves and vending machines gain prominence in this regard. Both these access points make soft drink manufacturers, the ideal distribution partners, and dominant market players. This phenomenon can be clearly observed in the long-standing partnership between PepsiCo and Starbucks. Despite the portfolio strength of Starbucks, the distribution network offered by Pepsi is crucial for an adequate market penetration. This distribution related facet of the industry offers a significant challenge to new and small players.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, North America and Europe occupy pioneering and dominant market positions. The emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and South America present a very high volume potential. The APAC region is expected to witness slow to moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

Key Developments

February 2018 - North American Food Ingredients & Bio-Industrial division of Cargill announced that it has signed a long-term strategic agreement with international ingredients distributor Univar. The deal includes an ingredients distribution agreement, which will allow ingredients arm of Cargill to expand the distribution.

January 2018 - Coca-Cola-backed brand-incubation company L.A. Libations has taken a big step into the cold brew space, engaging in a strategic partnership with Southern California-based KonaRed Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2. Research Approach & Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Designs

2.3 Study Timelines

2.4 Study Phases

3. Key Findings of the Study

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Convenience and Broad Variety of Flavors That RTD Coffee Offerings

4.1.2 Combination of RTD Coffee with Energy Drinks

4.1.3 Increased Demand for Specialty Coffee

4.2 Constraints

4.2.1 Increasing Cost of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Rising Consumption of Freshly Ground Coffee

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Targeting New Consumer

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Ingredients Type

5.1.1 Taurine

5.1.2 Guarana

5.1.3 Yerba Mate

5.1.4 Ginseng

5.1.5 Vitamin B

5.1.6 Acai Berry

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Packaging

5.2.1 Bottles (Glass & Pet)

5.2.2 Can

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Sales Channel

5.3.1 Convenience stores

5.3.2 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

5.3.3 Mass merchandisers

5.3.4 Drug stores

5.3.5 Food services/ Sports nutrition chain

5.3.6 Vending

5.3.7 Others

5.4 By Geography

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategy Adopted by Key Players

6.2 Most Active Companies in the Past Five years

6.3 Market Share Analysis

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

7.2 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

7.3 Cargill

7.4 Coco-Cola Company

7.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

7.6 Dunkin Brands Group

7.7 Ferolito Vultaggio & Sons

7.8 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters

7.9 Japan Tobacco Inc.

7.10 Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co.

7.11 Monster Beverage Co.

7.12 Pepsico Inc.

7.13 Pokka Group

7.14 San Benedetto

7.15 Starbucks Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8w2669/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ready-to-drink-rtd-coffee-market-2018---2023-market-is-expected-to-be-valued-at-usd-9-68-billion-300650932.html

SOURCE Research and Markets