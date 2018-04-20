Global Portable Coolers Market 2018-2022 with Bison Coolers, Igloo Products, Grizzly Coolers, Newell Brands (The Coleman Company) & ORCA Coolers Freezing Out the Competition

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Portable Coolers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Portable Coolers market to grow at a CAGR of 13.73% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Portable Coolers Market for the period 2018-2022. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
A portable cooler helps users to preserve food provisions and chilled food products from perishing. Most portable coolers are characterized by an ice-life of 4 to 10 days. They are waterproof and weatherproof. They also facilitate safeguarding food provisions from wild animals during camping.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the increased participation in outdoor recreational activities due to lifestyle changes. One trend in the market is the increased preference for animal-resistant coolers, especially for individual use. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the uncertain and sometimes unfavorable weather conditions.
Key vendors
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vn3njn/global_portable?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-portable-coolers-market-2018-2022-with-bison-coolers-igloo-products-grizzly-coolers-newell-brands-the-coleman-company--orca-coolers-freezing-out-the-competition-300633688.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Everyone loves the beach, but not everyone knows about all of them