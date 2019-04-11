Global Plant Based Beverages Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Major Players are The Hain Celestial Group, Califia Farms, Pacific Foods of Oregon, The Whitewave Foods Company, Pureharvest and Sunopta

DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant based beverages Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plant-based beverages market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% to reach US$12.105 billion by 2024, from US$9.080 billion in 2018.

The shift from dairy products towards plant based alternatives mostly revolves around the health concerns because consumers increasingly perceive plant based products to be healthier than the animal based products. Rapid expanding beverage industry and increasing consumer preference towards vegan foods is considered as the driving factor for the growth of the market.

Moreover, nutritional benefits offered by the plant based dairy alternative beverages and increasing investment in beverages industry also drive the growth if the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market owing to its huge consumer base and increasing disposable income in the region. However, fluctuation in the prices of the raw material may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are The Hain Celestial Group, Califia Farms, Pacific Foods of Oregon, The Whitewave Foods Company, Pureharvest and Sunopta among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Plant-Based Beverages Market by Source

5.1. Almond

5.2. Soy

5.3. Coconut

5.4. Rice

5.5. Other

6. Plant-Based Beverages Market by Product Type

6.1. Milk

6.2. Other Drinks

7. Plant-Based Beverages market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. United Arab Emirates

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Australia

7.5.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. the Hain Celestial Group

9.2. Califia Farms

9.3. Pacific Foods of Oregon

9.4. the Whitewave Foods Company

9.5. Pureharvest

9.6. Sunopta

9.7. Blue Diamond Growers

9.8. Ripple Foods

9.9. Coca Cola Company

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiraw6

