Global Plant-based Beverages Market to 2023: Opportunities in Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Plant-Based Beverages

DUBLIN, Oct 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Plant-based Beverages Market by Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, and Rice), Type (Milk and Other Drinks), Function (Cardiovascular health, Cancer prevention, Lactose intolerance, and Bone health) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant-based beverages market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19.67 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Plant-based beverages provide consumers with options that are low in cholesterol and calories. The growth of the plant-based beverages market is attributed to the shift in preference towards vegan diets among consumers at a global level. Apart from this, major food companies such as Danone (US) have been showing interest in plant-based beverages; this is expected to give the market a boost.

Based on source, the plant-based beverages market has been segmented into almond, soy, coconut, and rice. The almond segment dominated the plant-based beverages market, in terms of value, in 2017. North America is one of the key markets for almond milk, owing to high almond production in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a major revenue generating pocket for almond milk, owing to increased urbanization and the increasing number of high-income groups in the region. Consumers in this region are shifting toward natural and healthy food options to cope with their hectic lifestyles. This, in turn, has boosted the sales for plant-based beverages.

Based on type, the plant-based beverages market has been segmented into milk and other drinks. The milk segment is estimated to account for the larger share in the plant-based beverages market in 2018. The increased demand for non-dairy milk, amidst the growing health concerns, has urged consumers to look out for alternate food options. Apart from this, the rising level of lactose intolerance, especially in the Asia Pacific population, is expected to be a major revenue pocket for plant-based beverage manufacturers in coming years.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is estimated to occupy the largest share of the global plant-based beverages market, in terms of value and volume. The region consists of key revenue generating countries, China & Thailand, which have a large consumer base for plant-based beverages; with China having one of the largest lactose intolerant population.

High price is one of the major challenges that manufacturers in the plant-based beverages market face. Plant-based beverages can be easily purchased by consumers in developed countries; but in the developing countries, this remains a challenge.

The market is dominated by key players such as United Technologies (US), Daikin Industries (Japan), Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland), China International Marine Containers (China), Utility Trailer (US). Other key players include Singamas Container (China), Hyundai (South Korea), Schmitz Cargobull (Germany), Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone (Germany), Lamberet (France), Kgel Trailer (Germany), Great Dane (US), Webasto (Germany), and Wilhelm Schwarzmuller (Austria).

Innovative new product launches, strategic acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, and partnerships were the key strategies adopted by these players to enhance their product offerings and to capture a larger market share, which has increased the demand for plant-based beverages.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plant-based Beverages Market

4.2 Plant-based Beverages Market, By Region

4.3 Plant-based Beverages Market, By Type

4.4 Asia Pacific: Plant-based Beverages Market, By Source & Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Regulatory Framework

5.2.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

5.2.2 Food and Drug Regulations (FDR)

5.2.3 Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ)

5.2.4 European Court of Justice

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Consumer Trends Inclined Toward Replacing Dairy Milk With Plant-Based Beverages

5.3.1.2 Globally Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergies

5.3.1.3 Increasing Number of Product Launches and Investments By Major Players

5.3.1.4 Nutritional Benefits Offered By Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Beverages

5.3.1.5 Growing Consumer Inclination Toward Veganism

5.3.1.6 Rapidly Growing Beverage Industry

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Relatively High Prices of Plant-Based Beverages as Compared to Dairy Milk

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Plant-Based Milk Products for Coffee and Tea

5.3.3.2 Integration of Value-Added Ingredients and Flavor Innovations in Dairy Alternative Beverages

5.3.3.3 Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Plant-Based Beverages

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Consumers

6 Plant-based Beverages Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Almond

6.2.1 Consumer Perception About Almond Milk as A Healthy to Drive the Demand During the Forecast Period

6.3 Soy

6.3.1 Soy Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

6.4 Coconut

6.4.1 Rise in the Awareness About Health Benefits of Coconuts-Based Products to Drive the Growth During the Forecast Period

6.5 Rice

6.5.1 Improved Textural and Nutritional Properties Offered By Rice Projected to Drive the Rice Milk Segment During the Forecast Period

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Variety of Blends and Flavors of Cashew, Oat, Hemp, and Pea Milk Projected to Grow the Demand

7 Plant-based Beverages Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Milk

7.2.1 Milk is Projected to Be the Largest Product Type Segment During the Forecast Period

7.3 Other Drinks

7.3.1 Shakes, Smoothies, and Nogs are Gradually Gaining Popularity and are Projected to Experience Potential Opportunities in Developing Economies

8 Plant-based Beverages Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cardiovascular Health

8.3 Cancer Prevention

8.4 Lactose Intolerant

8.5 Bone Health

9 Plant-based Beverages Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US is Projected to Be the Largest Market for Plant-Based Beverages in North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period in North American Region

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Rise in Number of Health-Conscious Consumers in Mexico Leading to Increased Demand for Plant-Based Products

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Inclination of Consumers Towards Plant-Based Milk From Dairy Milk to Drive the Growth of the Plant-Based Beverage Market

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Factors Such as Lactose Intolerance, and Calorie Concerns to Drive the Growth During the Forecast Period for Plant-Based Beverages

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 UK is Projected to Be the Largest and Fastest Growing Market in Europe for Plant-Based Beverages

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 the Large Vegetarian Population and Growth in Adoption of Plant-Based Food to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Rise in the Inclination of Consumers Toward Healthy and Low-Fat Beverages to Drive the Market

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.3.6.1 Rise in Health Concerns, and the Growth of Vegan Population to Drive the Market

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period

9.4.2 Thailand

9.4.2.1 Thailand Projected to Be the Second Largest Market During the Forecast Period

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Increasing Health Concerns Among the Japanese Population is Projected to Drive the Japanese Plant-based Beverages Market

9.4.4 Vietnam

9.4.4.1 Rising Trend of Adopting Plant-Based Food & Beverage Products to Drive During the Forecast Period

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.5.1 Growing Inclination Towards Nutritional Beverages to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4.6.1 Increasing Demand for Nutrient-Rich Beverage Products to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil Accounted for the Largest Market for Plant-Based Beverages in the South American Region

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.2.1 Health Concerns as Well as Major Developments in Argentina Plant Based Beverages Industry to Drive the Market Drying the Forecast Period

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.5.3.1 the Market is Expected to Become High Growth Prospects for the Manufacturers in the Coming Years

9.6 RoW

9.6.1 Middle East

9.6.1.1 Middle East is Projected to Be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period

9.6.2 Africa

9.6.2.1 Large Number of Lactose Intolerant Population Along With Rising Health Concern to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.2.1 Key Market Strategies

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Joint Ventures& Partnerships

10.3.2 New Product Launches

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Acquisitions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 The Whitewave Foods Company

11.3 Blue Diamond Growers

11.4 Pacific Foods of Oregon

11.5 The Hain Celestial Group

11.6 Sunopta

11.7 Califia Farms

11.8 Want Want China Holdings Limited

11.9 Kikkoman

11.10 The Coca Cola Company

11.11 Ripple Foods

11.12 Wildwood Organic

11.13 Pureharvest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2q78vt/global?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-beverages-market-to-2023-opportunities-in-favorable-marketing-and-correct-positioning-of-plant-based-beverages-300738633.html

SOURCE Research and Markets