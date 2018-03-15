Global Packaged Milkshakes Market 2018-2022 with CavinKare, Dean Foods, Danone FrieslandCampina, Nestle Mller UK & Ireland & The Hershey Co Dominating

DUBLIN, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global packaged milkshakes market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Packaged Milkshakes Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rapidly increasing private label offerings. The global packaged milkshakes market is fragmented because of the more number of major and small players in the market. In addition, competition has increased because of private label brands that have become popular and competitive with the leading brands.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness of health benefits of milkshakes. With increasing health concerns, consumers have started focusing on increasing their intake of vitamins, proteins, and active digestive health ingredients, such as prebiotics and probiotics, and are consuming more functional foods and drinks. Many consumers also think that better digestive health plays a key role in preventive health care.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating prices of raw materials. The major raw materials for milkshakes are fruits, vegetables, sugar, milk, and others. The increase in the price of raw materials results in increased production cost. As a result, manufacturers of packaged milkshakes have to purchase raw materials at high costs. Further, the supply of the raw materials gets affected due to adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, natural disasters, supply shortages, and other unexpected events.
Key vendors
