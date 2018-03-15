Global Packaged Milkshakes Market 2018-2022 with CavinKare, Dean Foods, Danone FrieslandCampina, Nestle Mller UK & Ireland & The Hershey Co Dominating

DUBLIN, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Packaged Milkshakes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaged milkshakes market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Packaged Milkshakes Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rapidly increasing private label offerings. The global packaged milkshakes market is fragmented because of the more number of major and small players in the market. In addition, competition has increased because of private label brands that have become popular and competitive with the leading brands.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness of health benefits of milkshakes. With increasing health concerns, consumers have started focusing on increasing their intake of vitamins, proteins, and active digestive health ingredients, such as prebiotics and probiotics, and are consuming more functional foods and drinks. Many consumers also think that better digestive health plays a key role in preventive health care.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating prices of raw materials. The major raw materials for milkshakes are fruits, vegetables, sugar, milk, and others. The increase in the price of raw materials results in increased production cost. As a result, manufacturers of packaged milkshakes have to purchase raw materials at high costs. Further, the supply of the raw materials gets affected due to adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, natural disasters, supply shortages, and other unexpected events.

Key vendors

CavinKare Group

Dean Foods

Danone

FrieslandCampina

Nestl

Mller UK & Ireland

The Hershey Co

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

Global beverages market

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global chocolate-flavored packaged milkshakes market - Market size and forecast

Global strawberry-flavored packaged milkshakes market - Market size and forecast

Global vanilla-flavored packaged milkshakes market - Market size and forecast

Global almond and other nut-flavored packaged milkshakes market - Market size and forecast

Global other flavored packaged milkshakes market - Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Packaged milkshakes market in APAC - Market size and forecast

Packaged milkshakes market in EMEA - Market size and forecast

Packaged milkshakes market in Americas - Market size and forecast

Key leading countries

Packaged milkshakes market in India

Packaged milkshakes market in US

Packaged milkshakes market in UK

Packaged milkshakes market in Germany

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

New product launches

Rapidly increasing private label offerings

Packaging innovations

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fgd872/global_packaged?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-packaged-milkshakes-market-2018-2022-with-cavinkare-dean-foods-danone-frieslandcampina-nestle-mller-uk--ireland--the-hershey-co-dominating-300614545.html

SOURCE Research and Markets