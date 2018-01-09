The global market for white spirits is estimated to reach $7.5 billion in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for white spirits reached nearly $5.3 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach $7.5 billion in 2022 from nearly $5.5 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for 2017-2022.

• Paint thinner market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2017 to nearly $2.2 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 through 2022.

• Cleaning solvent market is expected to grow from nearly $1.3 billion in 2017 to $1.8 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 through 2022.

Chapter 1: Introduction

White spirits are clear and colorless liquids derived from petroleum. They are complex substances constituted by aliphatic, alicyclic and aromatic hydrocarbons with C7 to C12 ranges of carbon atoms. They are used as solvents for the purpose of extraction, cleaning and degreasing. They are also utilized in aerosols, paints, wood preservatives, lacquers, varnishes, and asphalt products. White spirits as solvents are widely used in the paint industry and also have a wide range of applications in houses, offices, industries, hospitals, and work and public places. White spirits are classified based on their type and grade. The type of white spirit is governed by the solvent. If a solvent is subjected to hydrodesulfurization, then it is classified as a type 1 white spirit; if it is subjected to solvent extraction, it is classified as a type 2 white spirit; and if it is subjected to hydrogenation, it is classified as a type 3 white spirit. In addition to these types, type 0 white spirits commonly refer to the distillation fraction with no further treatment. Each type can be differentiated by three grades: low flash grade, regular grade and high flash grade. These grades are calculated based on the crude oil used and other conditions related to the process of distillation. Regarding white spirits' properties, they have a flash point of approximately 21°C to 68°C and density of approximately 0.8 grams per milliliter, low water solubility, and vapor pressure in the range of 0.3-3 kPa. They possess a distinct odor, and have an odor threshold of about 0.5 to 5 milligrams per cubic meter (mg/m3) in air due to their high content of aromatic hydrocarbons. The composition of these substances is highly dependent on the starting material and the processes used in manufacturing.

Therefore, the composition varies for different types of white spirits. European regulation of the production and utilization of chemical substances, known as Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), categorizes white spirits as substances of unknown or variable composition (UVCB substances), complex reaction products or biological materials. However, the Hydrocarbon Solvents Producers Association (HSPA) has developed a new naming system for these hydrocarbon solvents. Accordingly, they belong to the following group category: C9-C14 aliphatic (2% to 25% aromatic) hydrocarbon solvents.

The above-mentioned types of white spirits are manufactured through the distillation of crude oil. White spirits are obtained as distillation fractions from naphtha and kerosene components of crude petroleum. Type 0 white spirits are not treated beyond the distillation process of crude oil. Type 1 white spirits are produced from straight-run naphtha and straight-run kerosene, which are refinery process streams obtained from the distillation of crude oil. The fractional distillation of these fractions is carried out in boiling ranges suitable for white spirits. The process of hydrodesulfurization, which is the removal of sulfur, is conducted either before or after the fractional distillation.

Since white spirits are not pure chemical substances, as evident from the manufacturing process, no clear formula can be ascribed to them. White spirits are manufactured with a clear idea of the production standards of different countries, particularly the raw materials and technologies used and the approved processes for manufacturing. Low aromatic white spirits contain 17% of aromatic hydrocarbon while current technologies allow the manufacture of odorless white spirits (aromatic content less than 1%). Through extractive distillation, these white spirits are artificially purified. White spirits are popularly used for cleaning tough grease and chemical stains.

They are very potent and can remove even paints that dry quickly. They are also used to clean and polish wooden floors. If combined with a cutting oil, they become excellent lubricants. In households, they are commonly used to clean paint brushes, auto parts and tools, and as a starter fluid for charcoal grills and to remove adhesives, wax and grease, among other uses. However, white spirits have some disadvantages. Since they are a mixture of chemicals, they can be quite hazardous to human health if they are not handled appropriately. In the case of inhalation, they can cause nausea, vomiting and dizziness. The exposure of skin to white spirits may cause rashes and burns.

If a large amount of white spirits accidentally comes in contact with the skin, this can cause severe burns and leave scars. Despite the minor drawbacks of this product, white spirits are among the chemical components with the highest demand for various applications. The global market for white spirits is expected to increase at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022 due to increased demand from the paint and coatings industry and the cleaning agents and degreasing solvents markets.

Study Goals and Objectives

The goal of this report is to provide a detailed and comprehensive multi-client study of the global market for white spirits, including the different types, grades and applications in various end-user industries. The report's objectives include providing thorough coverage of the underlying business issues driving the white spirits market.

It will also identify significant revenue growth drivers in specific categories of the market for white spirits. Social, political and other issues as well as international markets are also covered. Although the analysis highlights environmental issues and regulations levied by various governments on these flammable and hazardous chemicals used in various end-user industries, it also provides an explanation of the advantages of white spirits. Another important objective is to provide realistic market data and forecasts regarding worldwide demand for white spirits. This study also projects the impact of internal and external forces on the current white spirits market as well as the forces that could affect the industry in the coming years. The report begins with a brief introduction of white spirits. It goes on to describe the manufacturing process of white spirits and then focuses on their applications.

Reasons for Doing This Study

In recent years, demand for paint and coatings, cleaning solvents, degreasing solvents, fuels, and disinfectants around the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific, North American and European regions, has propelled demand for various types of white spirits. To eliminate the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and the presence of hazardous chemicals from the environment, countries across the globe and various environmental organizations have enacted many standards and regulations. Therefore, chemicals that do not discharge VOCs are obviously in highly demand. Due to the high degree of dependence non-VOC chemicals, global consumers should be informed about the dynamics of the global white spirit market in terms of usage, vendor choices and the driving factors.

Scope of Report

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for the white spirits market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and Africa. The values presented in the forecast tables represent the value (in millions of dollars) and volume (in tons) of the white spirits markets. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and the text are based on projected CAGRs from 2017 through 2022.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues, unadjusted for inflation. The market is categorized by white spirit types, applications and regional markets. The estimated values have been derived from the total revenues of manufacturers. The report also includes a detailed analysis of major white spirit vendors, as well as corporate profiles. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Information Sources

The research methodology adopted for this report is qualitative in nature. A triangulation approach was also employed to increase validity. After an initial comprehensive and exhaustive search of the literature on white spirits, additional information on white spirits was gathered from various secondary sources, including journals and related books, trade and marketing literature, other product literature, annual reports, security analyst reports, and information from trade associations and other publications.

In the second phase, a series of semi-structured interviews were conducted with marketing executives, sales managers, business unit managers, and other personnel at companies involved in the white spirits arena. Other sources included academics, systems integrators, technology and materials suppliers, technical experts, trade association officials, government officials, and consultancies. These sources provided a rich source of data. Subsequent analysis of the documents and interview notes was iterative.

Methodology

This BCC Research report, White Spirits: Global Markets to 2022, is based on quantitative and qualitative methods. The data points were collected through a variety of primary (telephone interviews) and secondary sources (associations, business journals, annual reports, corporate websites, and other historic market data found online). Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to identify the market figures. All dollar values represent the manufacturer level, unadjusted for inflation.

Geographic Breakdown

The geographic regions considered for market analysis in this report include, and are limited to:

• North America.

• Europe (including Russia).

• Asia-Pacific (including Australia).

• South America.

• ROW (Africa and Middle East).

