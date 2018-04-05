Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Craft Brewing Companies Pose Stiff Competition to Many Macro Brewers

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global macro brewery equipment market to grow to USD 23,090 million during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global macro brewery equipment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global macro brewery equipment market, based on product, has been segmented into fermentation equipment, brewhouse equipment, filling and packaging equipment, and milling equipment. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on automated temperature monitoring. Fermentation is one of the major steps involved in the production of beer. Fermentation takes place in tanks, where the pressure and the temperature are controlled by the brewers. The temperature is varied according to the type of beer being produced. The temperature control is not only a key variable for effective fermentation but often helps in making the beer safe for consumption. Many macro brewers use the automated temperature monitoring system to monitor and maintain the temperature during a fermentation process.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Portfolio expansion by large-scale brewing companies. Globally, craft brewing companies pose stiff competition to many macro brewers. Hence, many macro breweries are focusing on extending their product lines with beer products that incorporate the characteristics of traditional craft beer. Some of the major craft-style beer brands of major macro breweries are Blue Moon Brewing and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing owned by MillerCoors, and Shock Top and Goose Island Beer owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev. Some of these manufacturers have been focusing on introducing new beer products to strengthen their market positions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rise in popularity of craft breweries and nano breweries. Over the years, there has been a rise in popularity of craft breweries and nano breweries globally. Craft beer is from a small brewery that employs traditional brewing methods and ingredients. It is available in a wide range of flavors. The change in consumers' preference toward beer with distinctive flavors has helped in the growth of craft beer. There is an increase in the number of craft breweries, especially in the US. For instance, the number of regional craft breweries in the US has increased by over 4.49% from 2015 to 2016.

