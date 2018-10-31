Global Legal Cannabis Market is Expected to Grow as Recreational Cannabis Value Rises

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

According to a research published by Grand View Research, the global legal cannabis market is anticipated to reach USD 146.4 Billion by the end of 2025. The legal cannabis market is segmented into medical and recreational. Furthermore, the medical cannabis segment accounted for about 80.3% of the revenue in 2016, owing to the increasing awareness of cannabis product's health benefits. The medical market itself is estimated to reach USD 100.03 Billion by 2025, while recreational cannabis is expected to grow at a faster rate as countries like Canada and the U.S. are moving towards legalization of cannabis for recreational use. American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP), HEXO Corp. (OTC: HYYDF), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTC: OGRMF)

CBD is one of the active compounds in cannabis plants. It can be used for the treatment of various diseases. According to Technavio's market research, the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market is expected to reach a revenue of nearly USD 2.7 Billion by 2022. A senior analyst at Technavio for research on food said: "Factors such as growing E-commerce, along with the growing population of millennials is boosting the growth of the overall CBD oil industry. Studies show that E-commerce accounted for nearly 12% of the global retail trade in 2016."

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) earlier this week announced breaking news that, "it has entered into an agreement with Canna Nano (http://www.cannanano.com/ ) regarding a prestigious collaboration to produce nano-infused cannabidiol (CBD) water. The Company will begin selling this product through all its distribution channels. In addition, the Company is in advanced discussions with Canna Nano regarding a long-term partnership, including potential acquisition structures of Canna Nano by the Company.

'I am excited to announce this collaboration with Canna Nano. Their brand aligns with American Premium's LALPINA brand. This collaboration we have created opens doors for both companies and sets the stage to open many more together down the road. Canna Nano is a great brand, and I am excited to be working with Ed and his team as we begin launching marketing and co-branding opportunities for this product,' commented American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff.

'We are really stoked to be working with LALPINA and American Premium Water. This "prestigious" collaboration aligns Canna Nano with the great lifestyle brand LALPINA. The brand (LALPINA) encapsulates many of the core principles of Canna Nano, and I am very proud of the collaboration we have created here. There are so many possibilities that we can accomplish working with the two brands. I am really excited about the exposure that will be created and lead to additional distribution. I see this as the first step in a longer-term partnership between the companies,' stated Ed Serafin, founder of Canna Nano.

Canna Nano is based in Huntington Beach, California. Currently, the company manufactures, markets and distributes a variety of cannabis and CBD-infused products under its Canna Nano label as well as other brands, including CBD-infused creams, pipes, vaporizers and other related devices. Canna Nano currently has distribution online and in eight states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Kansas, Maryland, Nevada and New Jersey.

'Canna Nano has a robust distribution network across the country, and it will complement the geographic focus markets American Premium is in the process of building out. This collaboration is just the first step in the Company's growth strategy, including the development of more CBD- and THC-infused beverages. This collaboration will not only generate revenue for the Company, but it will also streamline our fulfillment, optimizing for a high level of efficiency for our customers. Canna Nano will be an instrumental part of our strategy going forward from a distribution and acquisition perspective. In addition to the discussions I have previously mentioned, we have been in talks with them for many months about a long-term partnership, and I am optimistic a structure will be created that will benefit both companies for the long term. As things develop and progress, I look forward to providing updates to the Company's shareholders,' added Mr. Fishoff."

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) Canada is the Canadian business unit of Molson Coors Brewing Company. Recently, Molson Coors Canada, the Canadian business unit of Molson Coors Brewing Company and leading Canadian cannabis producer, The Hydropothecary Corporation, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to pursue opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market following legalization. "Canada is breaking new ground in the cannabis sector and, as one of the country's leading beverage companies, Molson Coors Canada has a unique opportunity to participate in this exciting and rapidly expanding consumer segment. This new venture is consistent with our growth strategy and our commitment to being First Choice for Consumers and Customers by ensuring that Canadians have access to high-quality products that meet their evolving drinking preferences," said Frederic Landtmeters, President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson Coors Canada. "While we remain a beer business at our core, we are excited to create a separate new venture with a trusted partner that will be a market leader in offering Canadian consumers new experiences with quality, reliable and consistent non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages. We look forward to partnering with HEXO, a recognized leader in the medical cannabis space in Canada that will bring robust production capacity, a track record of innovation, and, most importantly, shared values when it comes to doing business the right way and earning the trust of consumers."

HEXO Corp. (OTC: HYYDF) creates and distributes innovative, easy-to-use and easy-to-understand products to serve the Canadian cannabis market. Recently, Molson Coors Canada, the Canadian business unit of Molson Coors Brewing Company, and leading Canadian cannabis producer, The Hydropothecary Corporation, recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to pursue opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market following legalization. "HEXO continues to lead the way for smoke-free cannabis innovation in Canada. We are excited about this partnership with Molson Coors Canada, an iconic leader in adult beverages, as we embark on the journey of building a brand new market. With this new company, we are bringing together Quebec's oldest, most established company with one of its newest success stories in a truly innovative partnership," said HEXO's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Sebastien St-Louis. "As two leading companies who share a track record of excellent practices, as well as respect for law and regulations, HEXO and Molson Coors Canada have established a relationship built on trust, and together we will develop responsible, high-quality cannabis-infused beverages for the consumable cannabis market in Canada."

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®. New Age Beverages Corporation recently announced the debut of its portfolio of CBD-Infused beverages from its Health Sciences Division. New Age Health Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Age Beverages Corporation that houses all of New Age's patents, cooperative research studies, and human trial information, debuted its portfolio of CBD-infused beverages in offsite meetings during the North American Convenience Store Show (NACS) held in Las Vegas on October 7th-10th, and held one-on-one meetings with major retailers and distribution partners on October 8th-10th. Some of the country's largest distributors and retailers also attended New Age's CBD launch event where they tasted the company's range of CBD-infused sparkling waters and CBD-infused relaxation teas, and received brand and product overviews, pricing, and pre-order information. Michael Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales for New Age commented, "The demand and interest for these products is unlike I have ever seen in my career. Customers loved the taste of New Age's CBD-infused products and many of them committed to bring in the products for sale. We invested the time and resources to get the taste and efficacy perfect on these CBD products. Retailer and distributor partner enthusiasm confirms that we got it right. Everyone knows about the full suite of New Age brands and their potential relevance in the CBD space. We intend to provide a full portfolio of offerings in this emerging growth segment, and expect the range of choices for retailers, distributors and consumers best position New Age to be the leader and authority in the sector."

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. Organigram Holdings Inc. recently announced that is has closed the previously-announced private placement investment in Eviana Health Corporation. Organigram along with an institutional strategic investor each participated 50% in a USD 10 Million debenture offering by Eviana. "In Organigram we have a strategic ally that will join us as we continue to capitalize on the international CBD market into the future. We have also strengthened our balance sheet as we scale up our production operation and fund our ambitious future growth plans in the international CBD market," stated Avram Adizes, Chief Executive Officer of the Eviana.

