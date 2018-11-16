Global Hot Beverages (Coffee & Tea) Markets 2016-2024 - Strategic Business Report 2018 -- Coffee Dominates Consumption, While Tea Spearheads Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report profiles 205 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (USA)

Costa Limited (UK)

Dilmah (Ceylon Tea Services PLC.) (Sri Lanka)

Harney & Sons (USA)

JAB Holding Company S.r.l. (Luxembourg)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (USA)

Van Houtte, Inc. (Canada)

JDB (China) Beverages Ltd. (China)

Jacobs Douwe Egberts (The Netherlands)

J.M. Smucker Company (USA)

Dunkin' Donuts (USA)

Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy)

McCaf (Australia)

Mcleod Russel (India)

Nestl S.A. (Switzerland)

O'Coffee (Brazil)

Parry Agro Industries Limited (India)

R. Twining and Company Limited (UK)

R.C. Bigelow, Inc. (USA)

Segafredo Zanetti SpA (Italy)

Starbucks Corporation (USA)

Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel)

Tata Global Beverages (India)

Tata Coffee (India)

Tetley (UK)

Tchibo GmbH (Germany)

The Republic of Tea (USA)

Tim Hortons Inc. (Canada)

UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Unilever PLC (UK)

Tazo Tea Company (USA)

Hindustan Unilever Limited (India)

Yorkshire Tea (UK)

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Hot Beverages: Versatile Drinks in Interesting Formats, Flavors, Colors, and Aromas

Major Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets Summarized

Developed Markets

Emerging Markets

Tea and Coffee Reach New Heights in Beverage Formulation

Factors of Differentiation

Premium Positioning

Naturally Caffeinated, Perishable Super Foods

Tea and Coffee: Beyond the Realm of Ordinary Beverages

Ready-to-drink Beverages

Premium Specialty Drinks

Fermented Coffee

Healthy Beverages

Coffee: Trendy and Growing Beverage Highly Influenced by Taste, Convenience, Price, and Ingredients

Coffee: Fast Facts

Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets

Multiple Health Benefits of Tea amidst Rising Health Consciousness Drive Widespread Demand

Tea & Cardiovascular Health

Select Studies Highlighting the Relation between Tea and Cardiovascular Health

Major Factors Driving Global Consumption of Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)

Focus on Health and Well-being

Customization to Local Tastes

Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Hot Beverages, Healthy Beverages, and Water Witness Spiraling Consumption

Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Prospects for Hot Beverage

Focus on Millennial Consumers

Functional Beverages

Natural Ingredients & Clean Labeling

Clean and Clear Packaging

Global Market Outlook

Coffee Dominates Consumption, While Tea Spearheads Market Growth

3. PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION LANDSCAPE

Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production, While China Dominates Tea Production

Coffee & Tea: Cultivation and Production Landscape

Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles

Major Tea Producing Countries: Snapshot Profiles

EU Leads Global Coffee Consumption

Tea: Production and Consumption Facts

Sustainability: A Major Goal for Coffee Producers

Select Multinational Companies and their Sustainable Coffee Targets

4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Protein-Fortified, Organic, and Functional Beverages Drive Healthy Market Growth

Functional Teas Set to Become Everyone's Cup of Tea

Increasing Demand for Ethically-Produced, Sustainable and Certified Coffee Sustains Market Growth for the Segment

Consumers Demand Sustainable Products

Stakeholders' Collaboration: Need of the Hour

Key Considerations to Achieve Sustainable Growth

Major Trends in Global Coffee Market

Millennial Power

Ready-to-Drink Coffee Catch On

Popularity of Specialty Coffee

Nitro Coffee

Changing Consumer Preferences

Digital Presence

Popularity of Branded Coffee

Increasing Demand for Natural Drinks

Despite Growing Preference for RTD Tea, Hot Tea Continues to Reign Supreme in the Global Tea Market

Tea Consumption across the Globe Registers Steady Growth

Major Tea Tastes and Trends

Cost and Convenience Factors Drive Strong Global Demand for Instant Coffee

Growing Interest in Naturally Healthy Products and Sustainable Sourcing to Boost Tea-Based Beverages Market

Sustainable Sourcing

Cross-Cultural Exchange of Healthy Ingredients

Unabated Popularity of Green Tea Bodes Well for the Market

The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty Coffee

Growing Interest in Retail and Food Service Channels Benefit Market Demand

5. COFFEE AND TEA INNOVATIONS

Smart Mug to Keep Hot Beverages at Ideal Temperature

Muggo: The Smart Travel Mug

Recent Innovations in Coffee Lattes

Need to Preserve and Protect Authenticity of Taste Drives Tea Packaging Innovations

Tea of a Kind (TOAK): Novel Tea in Eco 4-Pack Format

Flavor Extension Driving Growth within Traditional Premium Tea Market

Innovations in Tea Blends

Noteworthy Tea Innovations in Recent Times

Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Coffee Market

At-Home Coffee Receives a Makeover

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Coffee Marketplace: A Complex Mix of Food Brands, Baristas, Specialty Shops, Brewers, and Roasters

Nestl Strengthens its Lead in the Global Coffee Market amidst Rising Competition

Ranking of the Leading Coffee Brands Worldwide Based on Revenues: 2018E

Producers Eye Innovative Applications of Tea and Coffee Extracts

The Winning Recipe for Commercial Success in the Marketplace

Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition

Innovation: Name of the Game in the Crowded Marketplace

Advertisement and Promotional Expenditure on the Rise

Need for Regional and Cultural Customization

Innovative Marketing Strategies Define Product Success

7.1 Focus on Select Global Players

7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Dunkin' Donuts Launches New Shot in the Dark Coffee Espresso Blend

Cooper Tea Introduces B.W. Cooper's Organic CBTC 11:1

BIGGBY COFFEE Rolls Out Two New Ready to Drink Beverages

Dunkin' Donuts Launches Pumpkin Spice Bottled Iced Coffee

International Delight Introduces Oreo Cookie-flavored iced Coffee

Starbucks Introduces Plant-Based Protein Blended Cold Brew

7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Lavazza to Acquire Mars Coffee Business with the Flavia and Klix Systems

JDE Join Hands with Ofcay

Kraft Heinz Canada Acquires Ethical Bean Coffee

Harris Tea Company Acquires Redco Foods

Coca-Cola to Acquire Costa

Nestl Enters into Alliance with Starbucks

Cooks Global Foods to Acquire Mojo

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 205 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 244)

The United States (51)

Canada (7)

Japan (8)

Europe (107)

France (1)



Germany (16)



The United Kingdom (20)



Italy (22)



Spain (5)



Rest of Europe (43)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (61)

Middle East (4)

Latin America (4)

Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46z2x4/global_hot?w=5

