Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Report 2020-2024 - Featuring Profiles of Leading Players AIBrew Corp., Blichmann Engineering, Brewbot Inc. and MiniBrew BV

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home beer brewing machine market is poised to grow by USD 14.53 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and demand for home craft or draught beer. In addition, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. This study identifies the introduction of innovative features as one of the prime reasons driving the home beer brewing machine market growth during the next few years.



The home beer brewing machine market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The home beer brewing machine market covers the following areas:

Home beer brewing machine market sizing

Home beer brewing machine market forecast

Home beer brewing machine market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home beer brewing machine market vendors that include AIBrew Corp., Blichmann Engineering, Brewbot Inc., BrewJacket LLC, LG Electronics Inc., MiniBrew BV, NEWITY Ltd., PicoBrew Inc., Speidel Tank-und Behlterbau GmbH, and The Middleby Corp. Also, the home beer brewing machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product size

Market segments

Comparison by Product size

Mini brewer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Full-size brewer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product size

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

