Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Home and Kitchen Appliances

The "Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global home beer brewing machine market to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is innovation and category expansion leading to product premiumization. The influx of innovative products, brought about by the entry of new players has intensified market competition. These products have features like smart connectivity, portability, and high social reach. Earlier consumers had to visit pubs and local breweries to drink a drought or craft beer. However, with the introduction of innovative home beer brewing machine like PicoBrew, and iGulu it is easier to brew beer at home. These innovations in the market have led to product premiumization. For example, iGulu is easy to use and offers various options for customization through its applications and LCD controls that define innovation in the global home beer brewing machine market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for energy-efficient home and kitchen appliances. Governments all over the world are taking significant steps to cut down pollution by setting guidelines for the manufacturers. They are also educating and spreading awareness among consumers on the proper and full utilization of natural resources.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high maintenance of equipment and risk of beer contamination. Home beer brewing machines are easy to clean, yet a little dust or any particle left in the machine containers can contaminate the beer. High-quality beer brewed using the same keg until it is over is an issue that consumers have in mind. Even if the beer has been treated well, hazy, buttery, or sour solutions can be caused by dirty containers or tap lines. Therefore, the maintenance of temperature and CO2 content, and machines and kegerators, and dispensing systems should be properly followed. However, this maintenance of home beer brewing machines can become a tedious process, which might discourage consumers from purchasing these machines.

Growing demand for energy-efficient home and kitchen appliances

Increase in demand for premium craft beer

Shift toward vertical integration

AlBrew

Brewie

PicoBrew

Speidel Tank- Und Behlterbau

The Grainfather

