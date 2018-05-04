Global Gose Beer Market Report 2018-2022: Growing Popularity of Gose Beers Due to Increasing Number of Microbreweries

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global gose beer market to grow at a CAGR of 28.68% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Gose Beer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing population of millennials worldwide. Gose beer consumption is very popular among millennials as there is greater enthusiasm to try out new variants and flavors as compared to older generations.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity of gose beers due to increasing number of microbreweries worldwide. In the last few years, the number of microbreweries has increased significantly in Europe and North America. The competition in the gose beer market has increased across the world owing to the rising number of microbreweries.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is distribution challenges in gose beer market. Retail stores like supermarkets and large chains for discount or convenience stores have become important distribution channels for gose beer manufacturers and vendors. However, this presents some serious challenges for the manufacturers.
