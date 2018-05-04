Global Gose Beer Market Report 2018-2022: Growing Popularity of Gose Beers Due to Increasing Number of Microbreweries

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gose Beer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gose beer market to grow at a CAGR of 28.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Gose Beer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing population of millennials worldwide. Gose beer consumption is very popular among millennials as there is greater enthusiasm to try out new variants and flavors as compared to older generations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity of gose beers due to increasing number of microbreweries worldwide. In the last few years, the number of microbreweries has increased significantly in Europe and North America. The competition in the gose beer market has increased across the world owing to the rising number of microbreweries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is distribution challenges in gose beer market. Retail stores like supermarkets and large chains for discount or convenience stores have become important distribution channels for gose beer manufacturers and vendors. However, this presents some serious challenges for the manufacturers.

Key vendors

Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Duvel Moortgat

Stillwater Artisanal Ales

Victory Brewing Company

Westbrook Brewing Company

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Comparison by distribution channel

Global gose beer market by on-premises distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global gose beer market by off-premises distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand due to growth in online retailing

Increasing population of millennials worldwide

Growing trend of new ingredients and innovative flavors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

