The global gin market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% during the period 2018-2022

Gin is a variant of spirit characterized by a distinct flavor provided by the primary ingredient — juniper berries. Apart from juniper berries, gin can also contain several other botanical specimens. The most popular types of gins are London Dry Gin and Old Tom. Gin primarily comes in four distinct product categories, such as economy, standard, premium, and super premium.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global gin market to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gin market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gin.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Gin Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bacardi

• Diageo

• Pernod Ricard

• San Miguel Corporation

• SUNTORY HOLDINGS

• William Grant & Sons

Market driver

• Growing demand due to expansion of organized retailing

Market challenge

• Distribution challenges

Market trend

• Rising influence of online retailing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

