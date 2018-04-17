Global Fruit Juice Market 2018: Shifting Trends Among Health Conscious Consumers

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fruit Juice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for fruit juice and nectars has grown at a CAGR of around 1.6% during 2010-2017 reaching a volume of 44.6 billion Litres in 2017.

Over the past several years, the fruit juice market has shown strong growth due to shifting trends among health conscious consumers from carbonated drinks towards natural beverages free from sugars, flavours and preservatives. Several other factors such as increasing disposable incomes, value addition, product innovation and growth in emerging markets have further helped to sustain the growth of this market.

The report has also segmented the market on the basis of key regions. Although the more developed regions such as Western Europe and North America currently account for the majority of the fruit juice consumption, future growth in these markets is expected to be limited as a result of high maturity levels.

On the other hand, developing markets such as Asia, Latin America and the combined markets of Middle East and Africa are projected to display superior growth rates during the forecast period. Large population and rising incomes in these regions will prove to be the major factors driving the growth of the fruit juice market in the coming years.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of this market with some of the key players being Coca Cola and PepsiCo.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Fruit Juice Industry

6 Performance of Key Regions

7 Market by Type

8 Market by Flavour

9 Market by Distribution Channel

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Fruit Juice (Orange Juice) Manufacturing Process

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

15 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6d29sh/global_fruit?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fruit-juice-market-2018-shifting-trends-among-health-conscious-consumers-300631341.html

SOURCE Research and Markets