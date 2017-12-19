Global Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market 2017-2021 with CFT, GEA Group, KHS, Krones & Tetra Laval International Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global food and beverage filling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global food and beverage filling equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the global food and beverage filling equipment market's size, it has been segmented by product into rotary fillers, volumetric fillers, aseptic fillers, net weight fillers, and others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is expansions of food and beverage plants. The demand for various products such as like juices, whisky, wine, honey, ketchup, and others has been increasing worldwide. To meet this demand and increase their market share, food and beverage manufacturing companies have started expanding their production capacities and focusing on reaching out to new customers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is focus on improving efficiency and accuracy of filling. Accuracy and efficiency, which help in ensuring a product's quality and higher productivity, are two of the key parameters for any production or processing operation. In context to the food processing industry, it is important to have a properly filled container in a production plant. Any under-filled bottles or containers may result in consumer complaints and affect the brand image of a company. Therefore, majority of the food processing companies prefer to use filling equipment with high accuracy and efficiency of filling.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising energy costs. Since food and beverage filling equipment uses a significant amount of electrical energy, the increasing energy costs is one of the major concerns among players operating in the food and beverages industry. The energy consumption of a filling equipment depends on the type of products being filled in different containers. For instance, the power consumption for filing viscous products or products with large particulates is high. This is because, the rotor inside the fillers registers a higher stress while filling viscous products, thereby using more power to accurately fill the products.
