NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in drinkware market to 2023 by product type, which includes wine glass, beer glass, coffee mugs and tea cups, everyday glasses, cocktail, spirit, and others, material (glass, bone china, porcelain/stoneware, steel, and others), end use (commercial, and personal), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

The future of the global drinkware market looks good with opportunities in houseware, food services, and retail industry. The global drinkware market is expected to reach an estimated $11.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increase in beverage consumption, growing hotel and catering industries, and increasing middle class disposal income.

Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the drinkware industry include increasing use of luxury drinkware made of BPA free co-polyster, and use of drinkware as promotional products.

The study includes the drinkware market size forecast for the global drinkware market through 2023, segmented by product type, material, end use, and region, as follows:

Drinkware Market by Material Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Glass Bone China Porcelain/Stoneware Steel Others

Drinkware Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Wine Glass Beer Glass Coffee Mugs and Tea Cups Everyday Glass Cocktail Glass Spirit Glass Others

Drinkware Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Personal Use Commercial Use

Drinkware Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK APAC China Japan India ROW Brazil

Some of the drinkware companies profiled in this report include Arc International, AnHui DeLi Glassware, Libbey, Pasabache, Bormioli Rocco, The Oneida Group, Steelite International, and Ocean Glass and others.

On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that glass will remain the largest material type, and will also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to low cost, environmentally friendly, and low health risk benefits.

Within the drinkware market, everyday glass will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose and versatile use for households.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population, increasing disposal income, and growth in the hospitality industry.

Some of the features of "Drinkware Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: Global drinkware market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global drinkware market size by various applications such as product type, material, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global drinkware market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for drinkware in the global drinkware market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for drinkware in the global drinkware market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for global drinkware market by product type, which includes wine glass, beer glass, coffee mugs and tea cups, everyday glasses, cocktail, spirit, and others, material (glass, bone china, porcelain/stoneware, steel, and others), end use (commercial, and personal), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this drinkware (glassware, personalized glassware) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this drinkware (glassware, personalized glassware) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this drinkware (glassware, personalized glassware) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the drinkware (glassware, personalized glassware) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the drinkware (glassware, personalized glassware) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this drinkware (glassware, personalized glassware) market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this drinkware (glassware, personalized glassware) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this drinkware (glassware, personalized glassware) market?

