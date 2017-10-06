Global CWS (Cold Water Swelling) Starches Market, 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "CWS (Cold Water Swelling) Starches Process, Applications, Products and Markets September, 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Report provides comprehensive material on CWS starch: products, processes, applications, margins and markets. Research is presented in the form of selected abstracts with who is doing what and in which areas. List of patents for each category compliment the research abstracts presented based on our extensive research of publications and patents. Cold water swelling and spray cooked starches are marketed heavily for instant preparation and convenience aspects of food preparation. Granular cold water swelling/soluble starches are produced by treatment with an alcohol and a strong base to effect swelling of the starch granules and conversion to a form having increased cold-water solubility. The original process described in KSU patent was not economical. Alcohol with alkali was the original work by Jay-Lin Jane and Paul Sieb (1992) and was not practiced due to high alcohol usage and very high cost (see abstract). CWS starches have been produced from a variety of starches: waxy or high-amylose, banana, chickpea, and potato native or with chemical modification. CWS starch, sometimes called pregelatinized starch, is being used in nursing homes to thicken foods for consumption by dysphagia patients without heating them to high temperatures.
Total US market for cold water swelling/spray cooked starches in 2016 was estimated to be 104 MM lbs. annually. This includes a wide variety of typical food applications as well as specific specialty applications. Three segments; convenience, dairy and bakery utilize almost 70 mm pounds with one user using ~ 17 to 18 mm lbs. in single application, pudding. Our projection is that CWS starch consumption will grow > 120 million lbs. by rear 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cold Water Swelling (Cws) And Spray Cooke Starch
3. Applications, Major Customers & Uses
4. Markets, Manufacurers, Product Volumes & Prices
5. Products By Manufacturers
6. Opportunities & Trends
7. CWS Starch Selected Research, Technology And Market Development Activities
8. Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5697zk/cws_cold_water
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cws-cold-water-swelling-starches-market-2020-300532350.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
These 12 Thanksgiving planning tips will help you avoid stress, stay organized, and pull off dinner with visible ease
In case visiting many countries in one trip isn't enough for you...
This call to arms for all bakers costs almost a month’s rent!