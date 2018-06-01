Global Craft Beer Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Craft Beer Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beer Industry may have attained a maturation stage particularly in the developed markets, but the flavorful revolution has begun to fetch higher sales worldwide and this innovation is significantly visible in the form of Craft-Beer.

Craft beer is brewed by a small, independent, and traditional brewer. The global craft beer market accounted for USD 38,183.52 million and it is expected to attain a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The growth contributions are mainly coming from North American market in particular the United States wherein the small and independent American craft brewers have already occupied 12% market share of the total beer market of the U.S. by 2015 according to the trade group Brewers Association report. In such market scenario, quality and safety becomes crucial aspects to craft beer industry as small and independent brewers continue to lead the local, full-flavored beer movement.

Market Dynamics

Craft beer is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavors from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavors and tastes. The rising consumer preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is fueling the growth of the global craft beer market.

Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of craft beer thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to craft beer segment from mainstream beer.

The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its Premiumization aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.

Market Segmentation

The global craft beer market is segmented by type, distribution and geography. Based on the type of craft beer, the market has been further segmented into Ales (Pale, strong, Indian, brown and Scottish styles), Pilseners and Pale Lagers, Wild/Sour Beer, Wheat Beers, Porters, Stouts, Bocks, Hybrid and Specialty Beers. India pale ale (IPAs) are a major growth driver followed by pilsners.

Based on the distribution channels, the market is further segmented into on-trade and off-trade distribution. The former sub-category is the one wherein the alcoholic drinks are sold in bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs and similar channels. The off-trade distribution is the one where craft beer is distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and online channels.

Due to the rapid growth of hospitality sector particularly in the developed economies, the on-trade distribution channels have promising growth potential. On the contrary, the off-trade distribution has higher growth prospects in emerging economies where affordability is the key to sales performance.

Regional Analysis

Europe followed by North America has been leading the craft beer market owing to the double digit exponential growth rate over the past five years coupled with rising acceptance and liking for flavored beer, and increasing preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beverages. However, the market in both the regions has been approaching maturation stage and manufacturers are increasingly looking for fertile grounds in emerging economies of Eastern Europe, Asia-pacific and Middle East.

Key developments:

May 2017: Heineken purchased a 50% stake in Lagunitas Brewing Company to accelerate their growth in craft beer market internationally.

December 2016: New Belgium Brewing Company announced the introduction of four new varieties of craft beer: Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, Tartastic Lemon Ginger Sour, Citradelic Exotic Lime Ale, Bell's Brewery, Inc., and Voodoo Ranger 8 Hop Ale.

February 2016: Pennsylvania's Victory Brewing and New York's Southern Tier Brewing has formed an alliance to create a new company called Artisanal Brewing Ventures.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definitions

2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Design

2.3 Study Timelines

2.4 Study Phases

3. Market Overview

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Growing preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV)

3.1.2 Growing popularity among younger populations

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Higher Prices

3.2.2 Regulatory constraints

3.2.3 Healthier alternatives

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Innovation with flavor and other healthier ingredients

3.3.2 Premiumization of full flavored craft beer

3.3.3 Emerging markets - untapped potential

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.4.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Segmentation

4.1 By Type

4.1.1 Ales

4.1.2 Pilseners and Pale Lagers

4.1.3 Wild/Sour Beer

4.1.4 Wheat Beers

4.1.5 Porters

4.1.6 Stouts

4.1.7 Bocks

4.1.8 Hybrid beers

4.1.9 Specialty Beers

4.2 By Distribution

4.2.1 On-trade

4.2.2 Off-trade

4.3 By Geography

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Strategy adopted by Key players

5.2 Most Active Companies

5.3 Market Share Analysis

6. Company Profiles

6.1 D.G. Yuengling and Son

6.2 The Boston Beer Company

6.3 New Belgium Brewing Company

6.4 Bell's Brewery Inc.

6.5 The Gambrinus Company

6.6 Sam Adams

6.7 Sierra Nevada

6.8 Stone & Wood Brewing Co.

6.9 The Lagunitas Brewing Company

6.10 Feral Brewing Co.

6.11 Molson Coors

6.12 Heineken

6.13 Constellation Brands

6.14 Anheuser-Busch InBev

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7l94mj/global_craft_beer?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-craft-beer-market-report-2018-300657436.html

SOURCE Research and Markets