Global Commercial Coffee Brewer Market 2018-2022: Growing Focus on Introducing New Flavors of Brewed Coffee Driving Growth

The "Global Commercial Coffee Brewer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial coffee brewer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial coffee brewer market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the vendors through the sales of various types of commercial coffee brewers such as commercial satellite coffee brewers, commercial decanter coffee brewers, commercial airpot coffee brewers, and commercial coffee urns. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing preference toward commercial coffee brewers with improved control features. The growing demand for commercial coffee brewers among the foodservice establishments encourages the manufacturers to include technologically advanced features in the equipment. These features can offer convenient control for the operators in the brewing process. Some improved control features offered by various vendors of commercial coffee brewers are USB connectivity, precision temperature controls, digital brewer controls, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) coffee server management, and counter tracking options.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing focus on introducing new flavors of brewed coffee in foodservice establishments. Introducing new flavors of brewed coffee in coffee chains can encourage more consumers to try the new flavors, which can have an impact on the growth in demand for commercial coffee brewers during the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for various flavors of brewed coffee also encourages many end-users to expand their coffee offerings. For instance, in September 2017, Starbucks Corporation launched the new coffee creation.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Growing availability of pre-used commercial coffee brewers. The growing preference for instant coffee and ready-to-drink coffee can affect the demand for the brewed coffee during the forecast period. In turn, it can affect the potential growth of the global commercial coffee brewer market during the same period. The popularity of instant coffee is growing due to the ease of availability and preparation techniques. The market for instant coffee is also gaining popularity among consumers that have a busy lifestyle owing to the convenience it offers.
