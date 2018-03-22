Global Commercial Coffee Brewer Market 2018-2022: Growing Focus on Introducing New Flavors of Brewed Coffee Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Coffee Brewer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial coffee brewer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial coffee brewer market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the vendors through the sales of various types of commercial coffee brewers such as commercial satellite coffee brewers, commercial decanter coffee brewers, commercial airpot coffee brewers, and commercial coffee urns. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing preference toward commercial coffee brewers with improved control features. The growing demand for commercial coffee brewers among the foodservice establishments encourages the manufacturers to include technologically advanced features in the equipment. These features can offer convenient control for the operators in the brewing process. Some improved control features offered by various vendors of commercial coffee brewers are USB connectivity, precision temperature controls, digital brewer controls, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) coffee server management, and counter tracking options.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing focus on introducing new flavors of brewed coffee in foodservice establishments. Introducing new flavors of brewed coffee in coffee chains can encourage more consumers to try the new flavors, which can have an impact on the growth in demand for commercial coffee brewers during the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for various flavors of brewed coffee also encourages many end-users to expand their coffee offerings. For instance, in September 2017, Starbucks Corporation launched the new coffee creation.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Growing availability of pre-used commercial coffee brewers. The growing preference for instant coffee and ready-to-drink coffee can affect the demand for the brewed coffee during the forecast period. In turn, it can affect the potential growth of the global commercial coffee brewer market during the same period. The popularity of instant coffee is growing due to the ease of availability and preparation techniques. The market for instant coffee is also gaining popularity among consumers that have a busy lifestyle owing to the convenience it offers.

Key vendors

Ali

BUNN

Electrolux

Middleby Corporation

Waring

Wilbur Curtis

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global commercial satellite coffee brewer market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global commercial decanter coffee brewer market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global commercial airpot coffee brewer market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global commercial coffee urns market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Commercial coffee brewer market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial coffee brewer market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial coffee brewer market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Growing availability of commercial coffee brewers with energy efficient features

Growing preference toward commercial coffee brewers with improved control features

Growing preference toward commercial automatic coffee brewers

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fqrrfp/global_commercial?w=5

