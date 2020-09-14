Global Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market to 2025: Opportunities in Growing Preference For Self-Service, Energy Efficient And IoT-Based Solutions & Preference For Frozen Beverages

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial beverage dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.



The global commercial beverage dispenser market is one of the fastest-growing products in the commercial kitchen and food service equipment market. The impact of technology, preference for on-the-go solutions, and varietal preferences have supported the growth of the segment over the years. The industry, which witnessed a downfall in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to bounce back in the first half of 2021 with advances and enhancements. North America, APAC, and Europe were prominent markets in 2019.



The global expansion of QSR chains and restaurants has further expanded the usage of dispensers through the upselling concept. The emergence of coworking spaces to reduce the cost and productivity has further stimulated beverage dispensers to be a crucial component. In the busy and active world, self-service machines are highly preferred by consumers to save time and ensure better and consistent services. Dispensers turn out to be profitable and energy-efficient appliances that could potentially replace laborers and prevent additional expenses.



The commercial beverage dispenser market is highly competitive with a significant number of vendors in the landscape. The key players are also eyeing at market expansion strategies to gain a global footprint through mergers and acquisitions. However, differentiation for technology, design, energy efficiency, and IOT embedment are more effective that vendors implement to sustain in the competitive market. As sustainability and eco-friendly products are on the rise, environment-friendly disposable cups can be a major attribute towards the add on features. Similarly, energy efficiency and low power consuming machines are preferred for their cost-cutting advantage.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the commercial beverage dispenser market during the forecast period:

High Preference for Self Service

Demand in Energy Efficient and IoT Based Solutions

Growth in QSR Outlets

Emergence in Coworking Spaces

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Impact

7.3 Future Of Beverage Dispensers



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Preference For Self-Service

8.2 Demand For Energy Efficient And IoT-Based Solutions

8.3 Rise In Preference For Frozen Beverages



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growth In QSR Outlets

9.2 Emergence Of Coworking Spaces

9.3 Rise In Ghost Kitchens



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Investments And Operational Costs

10.2 Demand For Fresh And Healthy Beverages



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 End-Users

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 QSR And Restaurants

12.4 Convenience Stores

12.5 Recreation

12.6 Educational And Institutional

12.7 Others



13 Beverage Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Fountain

13.4 Hot

13.5 Cold

13.6 Frozen

13.7 Soft Serve



14 Dispenser Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Countertop

14.4 Drop INS

14.5 Conventional



15 Material

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Stainless Steel

15.4 Plastic

15.5 Glass & Acrylic



16 Technology

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Semi Automatic

16.4 Manual

16.5 Automatic



17 Geography



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 Cornelius Inc

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.1.3 Key Strategies

24.1.4 Key Strengths

24.1.5 Key Opportunity

24.2 Frozen Beverage Dispensers

24.3 Lancer Worldwide

24.4 Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

24.5 Electrolux

24.6 Manitowoc Foodservice



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 Coke Solutions

25.1.1 Business Overview

25.1.2 Product Offerings

25.2 Rosseto

25.3 Godrej

25.4 Changzhou Pilot Electronic Co Ltd

25.5 Follett LLC

25.6 Bras Internazionale S.P.A

25.7 Ali Group

25.8 Middleby

25.9 Animo

25.10 Sureshot Solutions

25.11 Drink Machine Works

25.12 Spaceman USA

25.13 Wilbur Curtis

25.14 Farmer Brothers

25.15 Vollrath

25.16 Pepsico



