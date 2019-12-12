Global Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) Market Analysis to 2023 - Emergence of Online Distribution Platforms Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognac consumption is estimated to reach 237 million 0.7 litre bottles in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.71% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.

The factors such as rising premiumization trend, use of cognac as cocktail ingredients, demand for authentic and unique alcoholic brands, increasing millennials population and increasing knowledge about health benefits of cognac are expected to drive the market.



However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by competitive rivalry and restriction on alcohol advertising. A few notable trends include the emergence of online distribution platforms, preference of cognac food, increasing demand for VS and personal consumption growth of alcoholic beverages in emerging countries.



The global cognac market is segmented into Very Special (VS), Very Superior Old Pale (VSOP or Reserve), Napoleon, Extra Old (XO). In the cognac market, VS accounted for the highest share in 2018.



The fastest-growing regional market is Americas due to increasing disposable income and rising demand for luxury and premiumization of alcoholic beverages. The U.S. and China are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market. The increasing demand for cognac as a cocktail ingredient and its feature unlike other alcoholic beverages of not promoting headache stimulated the consumption of cognac. Asia represents one of the largest markets for cognac and is already a well-penetrated market.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cognac market, segmented into Very Special (VS), Very Superior Old Pale (VSOP or Reserve), Napoleon, Extra Old (XO).

The major regional markets (Americas, Asia , Europe , Africa & Oceania) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US and China .

, , & Oceania) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US and . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Suntory Holdings Limited, Pernod Ricard, LVMH and Rmy Cointreau ) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Cognac

1.2 History

1.3 Classification of Cognac

1.4 Cognac Regions

1.5 Manufacturing Process



2. Global Market

2.1 Global Cognac Production Area and Output

2.2 Global Cognac Production Area and Output Forecast

2.3 Global Cognac White Wine Production Volume by Cru

2.4 Global Cognac White Wine Production Share by Cru

2.5 Global Cognac Consumption by Volume

2.6 Global Cognac Consumption Forecast by Volume

2.7 Global Cognac Volume Depletion

2.8 Global Cognac Volume Depletion Forecast

2.9 Global Cognac Stock Volume and Rotation

2.10 Global Cognac Stock Volume and Rotation Forecast

2.11 Global Cognac Inventory Share by Type

2.12 Global Cognac Inventory Share Forecast by Type

2.13 Global Cognac Shipment Volume Share by Type

2.14 Global Cognac Shipment Volume by Region

2.15 VS Cognac Shipment Volume Forecast

2.16 VS Cognac Shipment Volume by Region

2.17 VSOP Cognac Shipment Volume Forecast

2.18 VSOP Cognac Shipment Volume by Region

2.19 XO Cognac Shipment Volume Forecast

2.20 XO Cognac Shipment Volume by Region

2.21 Global Cognac Shipment Share by Destination

2.22 Global Cognac Shipment Volume by Country



3. Regional Market

3.1 Americas

3.1.1 Americas Cognac Shipment Volume Forecast

3.1.2 Americas Cognac Shipment Volume by Type

3.1.3 The U.S. Cognac Market Volume By Type

3.1.4 The U.S. Cognac Consumption by Volume

3.1.5 The U.S. Cognac Consumption Forecast by Volume

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Cognac Shipment Volume Forecast

3.2.2 Europe Cognac Shipment Volume by Type

3.3 Asia

3.3.1 Asia Cognac Shipment Volume Forecast

3.3.2 Asia Cognac Shipment Volume by Type

3.3.3 China Cognac Market Volume By Type

3.3.4 China Cognac Consumption by Volume

3.3.5 China Cognac Consumption Forecast by Volume

3.4 Africa

3.4.1 Africa Cognac Shipment Volume Forecast

3.4.2 Africa Cognac Shipment Volume by Type

3.5 Oceania

3.5.1 Oceania Cognac Shipment Volume Forecast

3.5.2 Oceania Cognac Shipment Volume by Type



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.2 Rising Millennials Population

4.1.3 Rising Premiumisation Trend

4.1.4 Rising Urban Population

4.1.5 Rising Female Population

4.1.6 Usage of Cognac as Cocktail Ingredients

4.1.7 Demand for Authentic and Unique Brands of Alcoholic Beverages

4.1.8 Rising Knowledge About the Health Benefits of Cognac

4.2 Key Trends & Development

4.2.1 Emergence of Online Distribution Platforms

4.2.2 Rising Preference of Cognac Food

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for VS Cognac

4.2.4 Growth of Personal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages in Emerging Countries

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3.2 Restriction on Alcohol Advertising



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Cognac Market-Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Global Cognac Market-Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Global Cognac Volume Share by Company

5.2 The US

5.2.1 The US Cognac Volume Share by Company



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Suntory Holdings Limited

6.2 Remy Cointreau

6.3 Pernod Ricard

6.4 LVMH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufszs3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cognac-vs-vsop--xo-market-analysis-to-2023---emergence-of-online-distribution-platforms-present-lucrative-opportunities-300974208.html

SOURCE Research and Markets