Global Coffee Pods Market Report 2020-2027 - U.S. Market Worth $10.4 Billion in 2020, Accounting for 29.4% of the Global Industry

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Pods - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Coffee Pods Market to Reach US$51.3 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coffee Pods estimated at US$35.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Soft Coffee Pods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hard Coffee Pods segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.2% share of the global Coffee Pods market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Coffee Pods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Capsules Segment Corners a 51.2% Share in 2020



In the global Capsules segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Coffechino

Dunkin Donuts

Gloria Jean's Coffees International Pty. Ltd.

Coffees International Pty. Ltd. Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V.

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A .

. Melitta North America , Inc.

, Inc. Nespresso Club

Seattle's Best Coffee LLC

Best Coffee LLC Starbucks Coffee Company

The Folger Coffee Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Total Companies Profiled: 42

