Global Coffee Beans Market Report, 2020-2025 - Arabica Projected to Hold a Significant Share Due to the Growing Popularity of Specialty Cafes

DUBLIN, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Beans Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coffee bean market was valued at US$24.39 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% to reach a market size of US$30.22 billion by 2025.

The growing popularity of coffee among the young population in major countries like India, China, and the Philippines among others, is considered as one of the driving factors to boost the consumption of coffee beans. Furthermore, the health concerns regarding the consumption of and expansion of distribution channels is further anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market. The health benefits associated with the consumption of coffee is driving the demand for coffee beans in the form of dietary supplements which is further expected to supplement the market growth.

In addition, the growing popularity of specialty cafes in major developing economies such as India, China, Brazil and Indonesia is further boosting the consumption of coffee. However, the consumption of high consumption of tea in various countries is considered to moderately hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period.

By the end-user, the food and beverage is anticipated to hold a notable share in the market on account of the growing use of coffee as a beverage and bakery products. By type, Arabica is projected to hold a significant market share due to the growing popularity of specialty cafes and Arabica is considered as a premium product. Geographically, Europe is projected to hold a noteworthy share owing to the high consumption of coffee in major countries such as France, Germany, Spain and Italy among others.



