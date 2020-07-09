Global Coconut Water Market Outlook to 2025 - Prominent Players are PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Amy & Brian Naturals, and All Market Incoporated

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coconut Water Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coconut water market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The coconut water market is dominated by the sweetened coconut water segment which accounts for the major share. The undeclared amounts of sugar in some of the coconut water brands can be a challenge for the growth of the segment.



In developed regions such as the United States, packed RTD Coconut water drinks are gaining a foothold due to consumer preference for these drinks. There is plenty of opportunities for developing country exporters in added-value segments such as not-from-concentrate coconut water (NFC coconut water) and organic coconut water.



The Coca-Cola Company, Amy & Brian Naturals, and All Market Incorporated are some of the prominent players who are operating in this market.



Growing Preference for Natural Drinks



Globally, consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seeking healthier products such as coconut water which are marketed as a dehydrator, a natural diuretic, digestive soother, and cholesterol-lowering product. Low-sugar products are appreciated by the consumers which is quite seen in the increase in sales of coconut water across various countries in recent years.



The consumption of organic products is increasing in developed regions such as Europe and is quite positively influencing the consumption of organic coconut water. With more and more innovative coconut products introduced into the market, the demand for these products is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market



The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of packaged coconut water consumption, particularly in China, India, Indonesia, and Australia. Coconut water is highly valued in Thailand as one of the healthiest beverages. It's clear and slightly sweet-tasting liquid from green coconuts is isotonic and has a high potassium content. This makes it a perfect choice of a refresher for restoring the body's nutrient balance after sports among the millennial population in the region.



Since, Asia-Pacific being one of the major producers of coconut water in the region, the quality of exporting products from the country largely depends on the processing methods followed by major companies. For instance, South East Asia's food and beverage manufacturer Tipco offers coconut water which undergoes UHT processing followed by filling in aseptic carton packs to ensure the nutrient coconut water is treated and packed gently. With an increase in the number of multinational companies setting up their manufacturing plant in the region, the market growth for these products is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market for coconut water is moderately fragmented. The key players in the market are focusing on growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, expanding their distribution capabilities to widen their presence in the market. PepsiCo Inc, The Coca-Cola company, Amy & Brian Naturals, and All Market Inc are some of the prominent players who are operating in this market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h45m0w

