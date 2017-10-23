Global Cider Strategic Business Report 2017-2024 - Heineken Revels in Cider Business while C&C Languishes

DUBLIN, October 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cider - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cider in US$ Million and Million Liters.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, South Africa, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 148 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
Cider Capitalizes on Changing Consumer Behavior
Sizing the Market
Regional Focus
Trends in Cider Market Place
Key Market Trends/Drivers
Past, Present & Future
Filling the Gap .
Growing Market for Premium Cider Products
Cider Manufacturers Move Towards Lightweight Bottles
New Pockets of Growth in Male-Oriented Cider Market
White Cider
A Low-Cost Substitute to Apple Juice
Too Many Flavor Innovations Erode Identity of Cider
Competitive Landscape
Major Cider Brands of Select Leading Companies
Heineken Revels in Cider Business while C&C Languishes
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Cider
Quality and Composition of Cider
Creating Apple Blends
Types of Cider
Cider Preparation Process
Grading
Refrigeration
Washing
Grinding
Pressing
Filtering and Sedimentation
Jugging
Storage of Apple Cider
Enhancing Shelf Life of Cider
3. HARD CIDER
AN INSIGHT
Fermentation Process
Factors Influencing Hard Cider Consumption
Flavors
Seasonal Variations
Packaging & Marketing Strategies
Prospective Customers
Substitutes for Apple Juice
Challenges Facing Hard Cider Market
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Windswept Launches Five Ciders
Creekside Estate Winery Launches Rood Apples Cider
Hard Way Cider Introduces Two Ciders
Thatchers Introduces 2016 Vintage Cider
Jack Daniel Launches Tennessee Cider in the UK
HEINEKEN Expands Cider Range
Rutland Rolls Out New Cider Products for Pubs and Bars
Strongbow Rolls Out New Flavor
Bulmers Introduces New Cider Range
Orchard Pioneers
Sonoma Unveils Two New Limited Edition Ciders
Falconer Vineyards Enters Cider Market with Two Varieties
Diageo to Launch First Cider Brand in Kenya
HEINEKEN Introduces New Cider Blind Pig
HEINEKEN Rolls Out Cidrerie Stassen Cider Brand for UK On-Trade
Angry Orchard Releases Specialty Hard Cider
Savanna Introduces Tequila Flavoured Cider
Angioletti Makes Debuts the UK Market
Heineken Launches Cloudy Cider
Carlsberg UK Release Three New Varieties of Somersby Cider
Henry Westons Rolls Out BiB Mulled Cider
Cheeky Rascal Cider Releases New Cider Range
Magners Introduces Orchard Berries Pear Cider
Singha Introduces Syder Bay
Henry Westons Introduces its Traditional Cider Range in Brighter Packaging
Cider Creek Hard Cider Introduces Craft Saison Reserve Cider
Austin Eastciders Introduces Texas Winesap Single Variety Cider
Woodchuck Hard Cider Launches Out on Limb Ciders
Rekorderlig Cider Brand Launches in South Africa
Kopparberg to Launch Spiced Apple Variant Cider
Kingstone Press Cider Introduces Cider in Can Format
Westons Cider Introduces Stowford Press Cider Brand in a New Look
Oliver Winery Releases Oliver BeanBlossom Hard Cider
Sietsema Orchards Launches two New Cider Varieties
Country Boy Brewing Introduces Hard Cider
Gaymer Cider Company Introduces K Cider Brand in a New Packaging
Nine Pin Cider Works Introduces Ginger Cider
Three Brothers Launches Hard Cider Slushie Mix
Vermont Hard Cider Expands Woodchuck Hard Cider Cellar Series
Savanna Dry to Launch Savanna Dry Premium Cider Brand in Canada
Stella Artois Introduces Raspberry Cidre
The Shepton Mallet Cider Mill Launches Speciality Ciders
Craft Cider Company Introduces Cider Creek Hard Cider Brand
SHS Drinks Rolls Out Orwell's Amaretto Flavored Cider
Merrydown to Introduce Cider Lines in New Look
Molson Coors Introduces Carling British Cider
Molson Coors UK to Launch Carling Cider Cherry
Strongbow Hard Cider Introduces Cider in Two New Refreshing Flavors
Landmark Wholesale Introduces Amber Strong Cider
Vermont Hard Cider Launches Woodchuck Hopped Apple Hard Cider on Draft
MillerCoors Introduces Hard Cider for Male Drinkers
Thatchers Releases Premium Cider
Heineken Launches Strongbow Citrus Edge
Woodchuck Hard Cider Launches Amber Cider in 16-Ounce Can
Coca-Cola Amatil Introduces Premium Beers and Cider
Bacardi Lion Introduces Gaymers Premium Cider
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Thornbury Introduces New Design for Cider Brands
AB InBev Divests SABMiller's Stake in MillerCoors
AB InBev Acquires SABMiller
PBC Inks Agreement with Vermont to Sell Vermont's Cider Brands in the US
PALMERS Introduces New Cider Company Dorset Orchards
INNIS & Gunn Enters into Three-Year Agreement with Thatchers
Seattle Cider Partners with Wirtz Beverage
Bull City Ciderworks Inaugurates New Cider Production Plant
Stivy's Forays into Flavored Cider Market
Finnriver Cidery Enters into Long-Term Agreement with Wirtz Beverage
Wing Hing Company to Distribute BRUNTYS PREMIUM CIDER in Hong Kong and Macau
Anheuser-Busch Forays into Cider Market
Heineken Forays into Premium Cider Market
Coopers Brewery Enters into Agreement with Thatchers Cider
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 148 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 179)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fcx2pm/cider_global
