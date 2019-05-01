Global Black Beer Markets to 2023 with Anheuser-Busch In-Bev, Bitburger Braugruppe, Heineken, New Belgium Brewing Co, & The Boston Beer Company Dominating

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Black Beer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The black beer market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.

The increasing popularity of beer in developing countries will trigger the black beer market growth in the forthcoming years. With the steadily growing economy and surging disposable income, drinks including beers are becoming increasingly popular. Furthermore, the increased purchasing power of middle-income consumers in Asia have further helped the consumers in seeking innovative products in the food and beverage industry while contributing significantly to the high demand for black beer products during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Growing demand for craft beverages

One of the growth drivers of the global black beer market is the growing demand for craft beverages. The increasing demand for craft drinks across various segments, such as beer and spirits, will be one of the growth drivers for the global black beer market during the forecast period.

Campaigns against alcohol consumption

One of the challenges in the growth of the global black beer market is campaigns against alcohol consumption. The increasing incidence of alcohol abuse and alcohol-related accidents has led to many regulatory and social organizations launching campaigns against alcohol consumption.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Companies are focusing on introducing new flavors and types of beer to adapt to changing consumer preferences and attract new customers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE













Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

On-trade - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Anheuser-Busch In-Bev

Bitburger Braugruppe Gmbh

Heineken N.V.

New Belgium Brewing Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc



