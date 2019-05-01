Global Black Beer Markets to 2023 with Anheuser-Busch In-Bev, Bitburger Braugruppe, Heineken, New Belgium Brewing Co, & The Boston Beer Company Dominating
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Black Beer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The black beer market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.
The increasing popularity of beer in developing countries will trigger the black beer market growth in the forthcoming years. With the steadily growing economy and surging disposable income, drinks including beers are becoming increasingly popular. Furthermore, the increased purchasing power of middle-income consumers in Asia have further helped the consumers in seeking innovative products in the food and beverage industry while contributing significantly to the high demand for black beer products during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Growing demand for craft beverages
One of the growth drivers of the global black beer market is the growing demand for craft beverages. The increasing demand for craft drinks across various segments, such as beer and spirits, will be one of the growth drivers for the global black beer market during the forecast period.
Campaigns against alcohol consumption
One of the challenges in the growth of the global black beer market is campaigns against alcohol consumption. The increasing incidence of alcohol abuse and alcohol-related accidents has led to many regulatory and social organizations launching campaigns against alcohol consumption.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Companies are focusing on introducing new flavors and types of beer to adapt to changing consumer preferences and attract new customers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- On-trade - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser-Busch In-Bev
- Bitburger Braugruppe Gmbh
- Heineken N.V.
- New Belgium Brewing Company
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc
