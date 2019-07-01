NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Betaine Market: About this market



Betaine is a naturally occurring compound derived from sugar beet. Our betaine market analysis considers the use of betaine in food and beverages, feed additives, personal care, and others. Our analysis also considers the use of betaine in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the food and beverages segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing production capacities will play a significant role in the food and beverages market segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global betaine market looks at factors such as an increase in demand for betaine in the personal care industry, rise in the use of amino acids for manufacturing betaine, and health benefits of betaine. However, regulations for the use of betaine, a high adoption rate of substitutes, and side effects of excessive betaine consumption may hamper the growth of the betaine industry over the forecast period.

Global Betaine Market: Overview



Increase in demand for betaine in personal care industry



Properties such as anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, skin-whitening possessed by betaine have increased its use in the personal care industry. Betaine protects hair protein structure from high osmotic stress and extreme heat and humid conditions, thereby reducing hair fall. Betaine is also used in toothpaste to reduce irritation in patients with dry mouth caused by SLS in toothpaste. The market for oral hygiene products and hair care products is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The rising demand for personal care products is one of the key factors accelerating the growth of the global betaine market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for betaine in APAC



There is a huge demand for betaine-based products from countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The rising aged population in these countries has increased the demand for anti-inflammatory and anti-aging skincare products. The growing need for these products has increased the demand for betaine from personal care product manufacturers in APAC. This is expected to positively impact on the growth of the global betaine market size over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global betaine market is concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several betaine manufacturers, that include Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Solvay Group, and Stepan Co.



Also, the betaine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



