Global Beer Processing Market Outlook 2018-2027 by Brewery Types, Price Categories, Equipment Types, Beer Types, Distribution Channels

The Global Beer Processing market accounted for $644.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1008.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as the increasing number of microbreweries & brewpubs and rapid advancements in the brewery industry leading to the demand for advanced brewery equipment are driving the market growth. However, the increase in power and energy costs and rising capital investments and maintenance costs act as the restraining factors for market growth.

Beer is generally prepared using four basic ingredients-malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast, and undergoes the process of fermentation over a certain period of time. The beer process starts with grains, usually barley (although sometimes wheat, rye or other such things.) The grains are harvested and processed through a process of heating, drying out and cracking.

By equipment type, the on-trade segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the distribution channel offers advanced prices for the beer and the breweries are closer to the ultimate consumers, which helps in a profound understanding of consumption patterns better.



By geography, North America is expected to grow during the forecast period mainly due to the high growth rate in the region and the increasing investments by leading beer producers for extensions is further anticipated to drive the market growth.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Brewery Types Covered:

Craft Brewery

Macrobrewery

Price Categories Covered:

Discount

Mainstream

Super-Premium

Premium

Equipment Types Covered:

Craft Brewery Equipment

Macrobrewery Equipment

Beer Types Covered:

Low Alcohol Beer

Lager

Ale and Stout

Specialty Beer

Distribution Channels Covered:

On-Trade/On-Premise Channels

Off-Trade/Off-Premise Channels

Applications Covered:

Hotel

Family

Other Applications

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned



Molson Coors Brewing Company

Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd

Praj Industries

Paul Mueller

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd

GEA Group

Alfa Laval

Heineken

Krones Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev ( Belgium ), Carlsberg Group

), Carlsberg Group Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd.

