The global beer packaging market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during the period 2017-2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Beer Packaging
Beer packaging ensures the secure distribution of beer to reduce post-production damage. Packaging is aimed at protecting the product from external and environmental damage. The different types of materials used in the beer packaging market are glass, metal, and other packaging materials. Alcoholic beverage packaging provides product support, protection from the external environment, and resistance against tampering to alcoholic beverages, besides aiding in the reliable distribution of beverages across the value chain and reduction in post-production damage.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global beer packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global beer packaging market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Beer Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amcor
• Ball
• Crown
• Owens-Illinois
Other prominent vendors
• Ardagh
• Can Pack
• Gamer packaging
• Nampak
• Orora
Market driver
• Increased consumption of beer
Market challenge
• Potential backward integration
Market trend
• Development of Green Fiber Bottle for beer packaging
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
